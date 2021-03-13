UniCredit to pay new CEO Orcel up to 7.5 mln euros, documents show

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - UniCredit's new Chief
Executive Andrea Orcel will receive up to 7.5 million euros ($9
million) in annual pay, based on his fixed salary and variable
compensation, documents posted on the Italian bank's website
showed.
Orcel, the former head of investment banking at Swiss bank
UBS, is embroiled in a legal tussle with Santander
after the Spanish bank two years ago withdrew its offer
to make him CEO after a disagreement over pay.
A hearing on the case was postponed due to the coronavirus
crisis from Wednesday and rescheduled for April 7.
From UniCredit, Orcel will receive an annual fixed salary of
2.5 million euros alongside variable remuneration worth up to
twice that amount in shares, according to documents released
before UniCredit's annual meeting.
For 2021, the variable remuneration, which is usually
related to performance, will not depend on performance,
UniCredit has said. The Italian bank has not disclosed precisely
how much that variable compensation would be this year.
Santander's offer to Orcel was withdrawn over a dispute
about how much the Spanish bank would pay him to make up for
remuneration he would have received from UBS. Orcel and
Santander disagree over whether its initial offer was binding.
In joining another employer, UniCredit, Orcel relinquishes
any deferred payments that would have been due from UBS.
UniCredit has said Orcel's package would not include any
remuneration to compensate him for the possible reduction or
cancellation of remuneration deriving from previous employment.
Former UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, who stepped down
in February, cut his fixed pay by 40% to 1.2 million euros when
he joined the bank in 2016 to preside over a restructuring.
Mustier cut his salary last year by a quarter due to the
COVID-19 crisis and gave up his variable remuneration worth 2.4
million euros.
News on Friday that Deutsche Bank paid its CEO Christian
Sewing 7.4 million euros in 2020, up 46% from a year earlier,
prompted a backlash from unions and politicians.
UniCredit is Italy's only lender deemed of global systemic
importance by regulators.
($1 = 0.8367 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Francesca Landini; Editing by
Edmund Blair)