  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  UniCredit S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-03 am EDT
18.29 EUR   +3.76%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit to use 300 million euro charges for voluntary staff exits-sources

05/03/2023 | 03:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A view of the Unicredit headquarters of which many employees are working from home due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit will use restructuring charges it is set to book this year to fund voluntary exits after receiving some 1,900 requests from staff late last year of which it met less than half, two people close to the matter said.

In reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results, UniCredit on Wednesday raised its profit goal for the year above 6.5 billion euros ($7.2 billion) and said the figure included 300 million euros in restructuring charges it would book mostly in the second quarter.

It did not provide further details.

The bank plans to use the money to cut further costs by axing jobs in central offices and hiring instead young people to strengthen its commercial franchise and boost its digital capabilities, the sources said.

UniCredit late last year invited staff to come forward who wanted to retire early and were within five years from qualifying for a pension, the two sources said.

It had envisaged cutting some 800 jobs, a figure which it then raised to 925, but it was unable to meet another 1,000 requests from employees ready to leave, one source said.

In Italy banks lay off staff through a voluntary scheme funded by individual lenders which allows employees to retire early and receive up to 80% of their salary until they qualify for a pension paid by the state. ($1 = 0.9054 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2023
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
03:46pUniCredit to use 300 million euro charges for voluntary staff exits-sources
RE
12:27pUnicredit S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions 35,000,000,000 Obbligazioni Banca..
PU
12:24pGlobal markets live: Ford, AMD, Starbucks, Estee Lauder, CVS Health...
MS
12:02pMib rises ahead of Fed; UniCredit bullish
AN
10:16aUniCredit CEO says no M&A targets make sense at current prices
RE
09:16aUnicredit : Raising the bar for next year
Alphavalue
07:36aUNICREDIT SPA : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
06:41aUNICREDIT SPA : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
06:39aUNICREDIT SPA : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
06:19aEuropean Midday Briefing: Investors Hold Their Breath Ahead of ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 20 284 M 22 425 M 22 425 M
Net income 2023 5 350 M 5 914 M 5 914 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,28x
Yield 2023 5,71%
Capitalization 34 904 M 38 590 M 38 590 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 75 040
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 17,63 €
Average target price 22,60 €
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.32.81%37 565
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.29%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.98%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%230 575
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.34%168 019
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.18%151 997
