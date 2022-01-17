Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit: update on the execution of the share buy-back programme during the period from 10 to 14 January 2022

01/17/2022 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Within the UniCredit S.p.A. (the "Company" or "UniCredit") share buy-back programme communicated to the market on 9 December 2021 and initiated on 13 December 2021, in execution of the resolution of the shareholders' meeting held on 15 April 2021 which approved the share buy-back programme for a maximum amount of Euro 651,573,111.00 and for a number of UniCredit shares not exceeding 110,000,000 (the "Second Buy-Back Programme 2021") - on the basis of the information received from J.P. Morgan AG as intermediary in charge of executing, in full independence (so-called "riskless principal" or "matched principal"), the Second Buy-Back Programme 2021 - UniCredit informs, pursuant to art. 2, paragraph 3, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, that it has carried out the transactions indicated below.

The chart below provides aggregate details of the daily purchases of UniCredit ordinary shares (ISIN IT0005239360), made from 10 January 2022 to 14 January 2022.

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 18:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
01:35pUNICREDIT : update on the execution of the share buy-back programme during the period from..
PU
01/14ANDREA ORCEL : Exclusive-Orcel's Santander payout cut to 51.4 million euros -Madrid court ..
RE
01/14Santander Compensation Due to Andrea Orcel Is Reduced
DJ
01/14Court Reduces Santander's Compensation Payout To Andrew Orcel By $18 Million
MT
01/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, J Sainsbury, Exxon Mobil, Sony, Apple...
01/12UNICREDIT S P A : advises Talanx subsidiary HDI International AG on sale of Russian life i..
PU
01/12UniCredit shares fall further on interest in Russia's Otkritie
RE
01/12UniCredit shares fall further on interest in Russia's Otkritie
RE
01/11UniCredit Interested to Secure Stake in Russia's Otkritie Bank
MT
01/11Italy's UniCredit among suitors for Russia's Otkritie Bank, source says
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 702 M 20 181 M 20 181 M
Net income 2021 2 130 M 2 428 M 2 428 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 30 142 M 34 385 M 34 364 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 82 107
Free-Float -
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 13,54 €
Average target price 16,02 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-0.03%34 428
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.29%464 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.69%392 099
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%251 124
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.01%225 610
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-1.42%192 430