UniCredit: update on the execution of the share buy-back programme during the period from 10 to 14 January 2022

Within the UniCredit S.p.A. (the "Company" or "UniCredit") share buy-back programme communicated to the market on 9 December 2021 and initiated on 13 December 2021, in execution of the resolution of the shareholders' meeting held on 15 April 2021 which approved the share buy-back programme for a maximum amount of Euro 651,573,111.00 and for a number of UniCredit shares not exceeding 110,000,000 (the "Second Buy-Back Programme 2021") - on the basis of the information received from J.P. Morgan AG as intermediary in charge of executing, in full independence (so-called "riskless principal" or "matched principal"), the Second Buy-Back Programme 2021 - UniCredit informs, pursuant to art. 2, paragraph 3, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, that it has carried out the transactions indicated below.

The chart below provides aggregate details of the daily purchases of UniCredit ordinary shares (ISIN IT0005239360), made from 10 January 2022 to 14 January 2022.