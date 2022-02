Unicredit Approves Draft Financial Statements As Of Dec. 31, Net Profit EUR 1.54 Bln At Consolidated Level

Feb 15 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES DRAFT COMPANY’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2021

* BASED ON DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENT AS OF 31 DEC. NET PROFIT OF EUR 10.4 BILLION FOR UNICREDIT SPA AND NET PROFIT EUR 1.54 BILLION AT CONSOLIDATED LEVEL

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORTS TO SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING RELATED TO PROPOSAL OF ALLOCATION OF 2021 NET PROFIT OF UNICREDIT S.P.A. THAT ENVISAGES DISTRIBUTION OF CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.5352 PER SHARE

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORTS TO SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING RELATED TO PROPOSAL ALSO OF BUY-BACK OF UNICREDIT S.P.A. SHARES UP TO EUR 2,579,954,000.00

* UPON SHAREHOLDERS APPROVAL, CASH DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION ENVISAGES EX-DIVIDEND DATE ON 19 APRIL, A RECORD DATE ON 20 APRIL AND PAYMENT DATE ON 21 APRIL Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)