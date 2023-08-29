Equities UCG IT0005239360
|Real-time Borsa Italiana - 11:44:59 2023-08-29 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|22.60 EUR
|+1.94%
|+2.63%
|+70.28%
|05:58pm
|Mib approaches 28,900; ERG takes top spot
|AN
|05:26pm
|UNICREDIT : Factoring in the upgraded guidance and the unexpected windfall tax
Today at 11:26 am
UniCredit S.p.A. is one of the leading European banking groups. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - corporate, investment, finance and market banking (53.7%): leasing, factoring, stock transactions, participation in the rate, exchange, stock and derivative markets, stock exchange intermediation, etc.; - retail banking (46.3%). At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 511.9 billion in deposits and EUR 524.9 billion in loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 3,175 branches located primarily in Italy (2,986). Income (including intragroup) is distributed geographically as follows: Italy (43.5%), Germany (24.3%), Central Europe (16.6%), Eastern Europe (9.6%) and Russia (6%).
2023-10-24 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
22.17EUR
Average target price
28.98EUR
Spread / Average Target
+30.73%
