Real-time Borsa Italiana - 11:44:59 2023-08-29 am EDT Intraday chart for UniCredit S.p.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
22.60 EUR +1.94% +2.63% +70.28%
05:58pm Mib approaches 28,900; ERG takes top spot AN
UNICREDIT : Factoring in the upgraded guidance and the unexpected windfall tax Alphavalue

UNICREDIT : Factoring in the upgraded guidance and the unexpected windfall tax

Today at 11:26 am

Latest news about UniCredit S.p.A.

Mib approaches 28,900; ERG takes top spot AN
UNICREDIT : Factoring in the upgraded guidance and the unexpected windfall tax Alphavalue
Euro zone bond yields slip ahead of U.S. job openings data RE
European Midday Briefing: Stocks Gain With U.S. Data in Focus DJ
Euro zone bond yields slip ahead of U.S. job openings data RE
North American Morning Briefing: Investors Await Pivotal Data This Week DJ
European Midday Briefing: Stocks Boosted by China Moves to Revive Markets DJ
Europeans in green; BPER Bank tops on Mib. AN
Europeans expected up; China reduces taxes on trade AN
Milan bullish; Iveco the best on the Mib. AN
European Midday Briefing: All Eyes on Powell and Lagarde DJ
London Stocks Seen Opening Little Changed DJ
European Midday Briefing: Nvidia Boosts AI Stocks; Jackson Hole Eyed DJ
Lists in green after Germany and France PMIs AN
E.ON Closes EUR1.5 Billion Green Bond Issuance MT
E.ON issues 1.5 billion euros in green bonds for 2024 pre-financing RE
Stock markets up; Eurozone current account surplus soars AN
Mib good at start, Prysmian up after order AN
Recovering from Credit Suisse shock, AT1 bond market shines RE
Italy PM Meloni takes "full responsibility" for bank tax RE
Italy PM Meloni: windfall tax on banks 'my full responsibility' - interview to papers MR
ION seals acquisition of Italy's Prelios from Davidson Kempner in estimated $1.5 billion deal RE
Intesa closer to Russia approval on exit as Moscow stance shifts -sources RE
Intesa closer to gaining Moscow's OK for Russia asset transfer -source RE
Europeans expected up; new U.S.-China tensions AN

Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. is one of the leading European banking groups. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - corporate, investment, finance and market banking (53.7%): leasing, factoring, stock transactions, participation in the rate, exchange, stock and derivative markets, stock exchange intermediation, etc.; - retail banking (46.3%). At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 511.9 billion in deposits and EUR 524.9 billion in loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 3,175 branches located primarily in Italy (2,986). Income (including intragroup) is distributed geographically as follows: Italy (43.5%), Germany (24.3%), Central Europe (16.6%), Eastern Europe (9.6%) and Russia (6%).
Sector
Banks
2023-10-24 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Ratings for UniCredit S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
22.17EUR
Average target price
28.98EUR
Spread / Average Target
+30.73%
Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Chart Analysis UniCredit S.p.A.
+70.28% 43 075 M $
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Chart Analysis Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
-2.44% 43 067 M $
FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.
Chart Analysis First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C.
-18.83% 41 481 M $
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
+2.96% 41 308 M $
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
+28.04% 41 243 M $
BBVA
Chart Analysis BBVA
+30.46% 46 868 M $
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Truist Financial Corporation
-29.94% 39 120 M $
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
-23.96% 47 157 M $
NORDEA BANK ABP
Chart Analysis Nordea Bank Abp
+7.90% 38 790 M $
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Westpac Banking Corporation
-7.71% 48 092 M $
Other Banks
