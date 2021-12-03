Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unicredit German unit to take significant portion of job cuts under new plan - source

12/03/2021 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A UniCredit logo is seen in downtown Rome

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s German arm is set to take a significant portion of the around 3,000 voluntary redundancies expected under the Italian bank’s new business plan, a person close to the matter said.

Bloomberg News reported earlier on Friday half of the expected job cuts would hit the group’s German operations.

UniCredit will unveil a new business plan on Dec. 9.

Sources familiar with matter said on Wednesday Italy's second biggest bank is considering cutting around 3.4% of its workforce through voluntary departures under the new strategic plan.

Germany accounted for 16% of Unicredit's total employees as of September 30.

UniCredit has approved 22,000 job cuts since 2016 under two previous plans with Italy, which account for 44% of the workforce, taking the bulk of the layoffs given its relative weight within the group. (Reporting by Valentina Za, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
12:39pUnicredit German unit to take significant portion of job cuts under new plan - source
RE
12/02UNICREDIT, ITALY TECH DAY GETS UNDER : the best Impact Innovation scale-ups for investors ..
PU
12/01Italy in talks with EU to delay MPS privatisation beyond 2023 - sources
RE
12/01UniCredit mulls 3,000 voluntary job cuts under new plan - sources
RE
12/01UniCredit To Slash 3,000 Positions Under Strategic Plan
MT
12/01Press release - UniCredit Group
AQ
12/01Monte Dei Paschi Seeks to Restart Talks With EU as It Looks to Chart Its Future
DJ
11/29UniCredit Finalizes Transfer Of $2.5 Billion Of Nonperforming Loans
MT
11/27Snam buys stake in Algerian gas pipelines to pave way for hydrogen highway
RE
11/26UNICREDIT S P A : EBRD and partners explore digitalisation in green trade finance
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 782 M 20 047 M 20 047 M
Net income 2021 3 312 M 3 733 M 3 733 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,46x
Yield 2021 4,77%
Capitalization 24 510 M 27 716 M 27 631 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 82 107
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 11,01 €
Average target price 13,60 €
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.43.96%27 716
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.87%476 418
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%367 384
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%242 804
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.79%201 980
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY62.06%195 016