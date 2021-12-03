Unicredit German unit to take significant portion of job cuts under new plan - source

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s German arm is
set to take a significant portion of the around 3,000 voluntary
redundancies expected under the Italian bank’s new business
plan, a person close to the matter said.
Bloomberg News reported earlier on Friday half of the
expected job cuts would hit the group’s German operations.
UniCredit will unveil a new business plan on Dec. 9.
Sources familiar with matter said on Wednesday Italy's
second biggest bank is considering cutting around 3.4% of its
workforce through voluntary departures under the new strategic
plan.
Germany accounted for 16% of Unicredit's total employees as
of September 30.
UniCredit has approved 22,000 job cuts since 2016 under two
previous plans with Italy, which account for 44% of the
workforce, taking the bulk of the layoffs given its relative
weight within the group.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, Editing by Louise Heavens)