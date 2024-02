Feb 27 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* ISSUES FIXED RATE SENIOR PREFERRED BOND FOR EUR 1.25 BILLION WITH 10 YEARS MATURITY, TARGETED TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* BOOK BUILDING PROCESS GATHERED VERY STRONG DEMAND OF MORE THAN EUR 4.35 BILLION

* INITIAL GUIDANCE OF 170BPS OVER 10-YEAR MID SWAP RATE HAS BEEN REVISED REMARKABLY DOWNWARDS AND SET AT 125BPS, RESULTING IN FIXED COUPON OF 4.00% PAID ANNUALLY

* BOND HAS ISSUE/RE-OFFER PRICE OF 99.935%