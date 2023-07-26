  1. Markets
  2. Stock Italie
  3. UniCredit S.p.A.
  4. News
  5. Unicredit : New profit upgrade
Security UCG

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

Equities UCG IT0005239360

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Borsa Italiana - 06:57:23 2023-07-26 am EDT Intraday chart for UniCredit S.p.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
22.76 EUR +1.20% +3.57% +71.49%
12:46pm UNICREDIT : New profit upgrade Alphavalue
11:57am UNICREDIT SPA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating MD

UNICREDIT : New profit upgrade

Today at 06:46 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about UniCredit S.p.A.

UNICREDIT : New profit upgrade Alphavalue
UNICREDIT SPA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating MD
UNICREDIT CEO: COULD INTERNALISE UNIT-LINKED BUSINESS IN ITALY… RE
UniCredit Posts Higher Q2 Attributable Profit; Revenue Up MT
Milan bullish dragged by UniCredit AN
UniCredit to keep "orderly compressing" Russian business - CEO RE
UNICREDIT CEO: ADDRESSING NOW CORPORATE PAYMENTS UNDER BANK'S RE… RE
UniCredit Raises FY23 Revenue, Profit Outlook MT
UNICREDIT CEO: STRATEGY ON RUSSIA IS UNCHANGED, WE CONTINUE TO R… RE
UniCredit lifts 2023 goals after bumper quarter MR
UNICREDIT CEO: COST OF RISK WILL BE "WELL BELOW 25 BPS" THIS YEA… RE
UNICREDIT CEO: OUTLOOK FOR PASS-THROUGH ON DEPOSITS, ESPECIALLY… RE
UNICREDIT - FX EFFECTS STEMMING FROM THE RUBLE DEPRECIATION, IM… RE
UNICREDIT - RWA WAS EUR 294.8 BLN IN 2Q23, DOWN 1.3% Q/Q… RE
UNICREDIT - SEES 2023 NET PROFIT EQUAL OR ABOVE EUR 7.25 BLN (VS… RE
UNICREDIT - SEES 2023 DISTRIBUTION EQUAL TO OR HIGHER THAN EUR 6… RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Mixed Ahead of Fed Rate Decision DJ
UniCredit to post strong quarter as Russia draws scrutiny RE
Stock markets little moved in anticipation of central banks AN
Mib advances; other European futures in red AN
FTSE 100 shakes off weak PMI readings AN
Banco BPM announces agreement with Simest for financing Fund 394 AN
Euro zone yields fall after data, Spain's bonds in line with peers after vote RE
UK Retail Data Suggests Food Inflation has Peaked, but Spending Squeeze Persists DJ
UNICREDIT SPA : UBS maintains a Buy rating MD

Chart UniCredit S.p.A.

Chart UniCredit S.p.A.
More charts

Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. is one of the leading European banking groups. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - corporate, investment, finance and market banking (53.7%): leasing, factoring, stock transactions, participation in the rate, exchange, stock and derivative markets, stock exchange intermediation, etc.; - retail banking (46.3%). At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 511.9 billion in deposits and EUR 524.9 billion in loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 3,175 branches located primarily in Italy (2,986). Income (including intragroup) is distributed geographically as follows: Italy (43.5%), Germany (24.3%), Central Europe (16.6%), Eastern Europe (9.6%) and Russia (6%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
05:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for UniCredit S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
22.49EUR
Average target price
26.99EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.00%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Chart Analysis UniCredit S.p.A.
+71.30% 45 100 M $
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Chart Analysis Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
+2.66% 45 509 M $
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Truist Financial Corporation
-24.29% 43 396 M $
BBVA
Chart Analysis BBVA
+25.06% 46 945 M $
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
+5.42% 43 017 M $
FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.
Chart Analysis First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C.
-16.49% 42 926 M $
NORDEA BANK ABP
Chart Analysis Nordea Bank Abp
+6.05% 41 204 M $
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Chart Analysis Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
+22.69% 49 234 M $
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
+20.72% 40 259 M $
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Chart Analysis Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
+4.80% 39 942 M $
Other Banks
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer