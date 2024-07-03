Stock UCG UNICREDIT S.P.A.
UniCredit S.p.A.

Equities

UCG

IT0005239360

Banks

Real-time Borsa Italiana
 08:46:49 2024-07-03 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
36.49 EUR +2.16% Intraday chart for UniCredit S.p.A. +4.89% +48.54%
This Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Chart UniCredit S.p.A.

Chart UniCredit S.p.A.
Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. is one of the leading European banking groups. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - corporate, investment, finance and market banking (53.7%): leasing, factoring, stock transactions, participation in the rate, exchange, stock and derivative markets, stock exchange intermediation, etc.; - retail banking (46.3%). At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 511.9 billion in deposits and EUR 524.9 billion in loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 3,175 branches located primarily in Italy (2,986). Income (including intragroup) is distributed geographically as follows: Italy (43.5%), Germany (24.3%), Central Europe (16.6%), Eastern Europe (9.6%) and Russia (6%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-07-24 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for UniCredit S.p.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
35.72 EUR
Average target price
42.88 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.06%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
UNICREDIT S.P.A. Stock UniCredit S.p.A.
+48.71% 61.57B
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+22.77% 600B
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
+21.56% 320B
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+23.82% 274B
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+24.73% 190B
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+28.52% 179B
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+8.59% 160B
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
+3.48% 158B
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
+9.68% 152B
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Stock Commonwealth Bank of Australia
+12.15% 140B
Other Banks
