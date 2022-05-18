Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  UniCredit S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/18 04:04:16 am EDT
9.785 EUR   +0.20%
03:53aUnicredit shares shrug off Commerzbank merger talks report
RE
03:33aEUROPE : European shares flat as inflation woes offset earnings cheer, China recovery hopes
RE
02:57aMARKETMIND : Extreme fear? Seriously?
RE
Summary 
Summary

Unicredit shares shrug off Commerzbank merger talks report

05/18/2022 | 03:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Shares in UniCredit were little changed on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported the Italian bank had been on the point of holding merger talks with Commerzbank before the Ukraine conflict forced them to shelve any potential deal.

Shares in UniCredit were down 0.2% by 0712 GMT, erasing initial modest gains. Italy's banking index fell 0.1% .

Shares in Commerzbank, whose market value is less than half that of UniCredit, rose 2% in early morning trade following the report.

UniCredit had no comment on the FT report, while a spokesperson for Commerzbank said the German bank's current strategy was to create the conditions to remain independent.

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel, the former head of investment banking at Swiss bank UBS, has said UniCredit will consider M&A opportunities in all the markets where it already operates.

A newspaper leak and the Ukraine crisis earlier this year derailed Orcel's plans to take over smaller domestic rival Banco BPM in an all-share deal.

UniCredit is one of Europe's banks most exposed to Russia.

UniCredit, which owns German lender HypoVereinsbank, had already looked at a possible Commerzbank acquisition under previous CEO Jean Pierre Mustier.

The FT quoted unnamed sources as saying Orcel had arranged a meeting in early 2022 in Germany to discuss a merger with Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced UniCredit to focus instead on its Russian exposure which it is trying to divest. (Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 0.30% 2.99 Delayed Quote.12.88%
COMMERZBANK AG 1.41% 6.912 Delayed Quote.1.81%
UBS GROUP AG -0.06% 17.425 Delayed Quote.6.09%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.15% 9.788 Delayed Quote.-27.90%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.40% 65.091 Delayed Quote.-14.76%
Financials
Sales 2022 17 581 M 18 518 M 18 518 M
Net income 2022 2 634 M 2 774 M 2 774 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,90x
Yield 2022 4,81%
Capitalization 21 331 M 22 468 M 22 468 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 78 571
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 9,77 €
Average target price 14,06 €
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-27.90%22 468
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.32%358 849
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.11%289 967
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%237 223
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%176 630
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.90%165 676