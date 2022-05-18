Unicredit shares shrug off Commerzbank merger talks report

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Shares in UniCredit were little
changed on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported the
Italian bank had been on the point of holding merger talks with
Commerzbank before the Ukraine conflict forced them to
shelve any potential deal.
Shares in UniCredit were down 0.2% by 0712 GMT, erasing
initial modest gains. Italy's banking index fell 0.1%
.
Shares in Commerzbank, whose market value is less than half
that of UniCredit, rose 2% in early morning trade following the
report.
UniCredit had no comment on the FT report, while a
spokesperson for Commerzbank said the German bank's current
strategy was to create the conditions to remain independent.
UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel, the former head of investment
banking at Swiss bank UBS, has said UniCredit will
consider M&A opportunities in all the markets where it already
operates.
A newspaper leak and the Ukraine crisis earlier this year
derailed Orcel's plans to take over smaller domestic rival Banco
BPM in an all-share deal.
UniCredit is one of Europe's banks most exposed to Russia.
UniCredit, which owns German lender HypoVereinsbank, had
already looked at a possible Commerzbank acquisition under
previous CEO Jean Pierre Mustier.
The FT quoted unnamed sources as saying Orcel had arranged a
meeting in early 2022 in Germany to discuss a merger with
Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine
forced UniCredit to focus instead on its Russian exposure which
it is trying to divest.
(Reporting by Valentina Za
Editing by Keith Weir)