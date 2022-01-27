WRAPUP 8-U.S. urges de-escalation over Ukraine, offers Russia diplomatic path

(Adds Blinken talks with Chinese foreign minister)
* U.S. offers diplomacy in response to Russian demands
* 'Ball is in their court,' Blinken says of Kremlin
* Russia keeps up pressure with exercises near Ukraine
* Four-way talks on eastern Ukraine wrap up in Paris
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The United States said
on Wednesday it had set out a diplomatic path to address
sweeping Russian demands in eastern Europe, as Moscow held
security talks with Western countries and intensified its
military build-up near Ukraine with new drills.
In a written response to Russia's demands delivered in
person by its ambassador in Moscow, the U.S. repeated its
commitment to upholding NATO's "open-door" policy while offering
a "principled and pragmatic evaluation" of the Kremlin's
concerns, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about
Ukraine on Wednesday, highlighting the global security and
economic risks that could stem from further Russian aggression,
the State Department said.
"Secretary Blinken ... conveyed that de-escalation and
diplomacy are the responsible way forward," department spokesman
Ned Price said in a statement.
Russia has demanded NATO pull back troops and weapons from
eastern Europe and bar its neighbor Ukraine, a former Soviet
state, from ever joining. Washington and its NATO allies reject
that position but say they are ready to discuss other topics
such as arms control and confidence-building measures.
"Putting things in writing is ... a good way to make sure
we're as precise as possible, and the Russians understand our
positions, our ideas, as clearly as possible. Right now, the
document is with them and the ball is in their court," Blinken
told reporters.
Whether President Vladimir Putin is prepared to accept
Washington and its allies' agenda will determine the next phase
of the crisis, in which Moscow has massed around 100,000 troops
near the border with Ukraine while denying it plans to invade.
NATO says it is putting forces on standby and reinforcing
eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, while the U.S.,
Britain and others are providing weapons to help Ukraine defend
against Russia's much larger army.
Asked how much time Russia would need to study NATO's
response, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told
Interfax news agency: "We will read it. Study it. The partners
studied our project for almost a month and a half."
DIALOGUE
In Paris, diplomats from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany
held more than eight hours of talks on ending a separatist
conflict in eastern Ukraine, part of the wider crisis between
Moscow and Kyiv that risks becoming a full-scale war.
The so-called "Normandy" talks were a good signal from
Russia and a step toward defusing broader tensions, though major
differences remained with further talks planned in Berlin in two
weeks, a French official said.
Western-Russian differences were on full display on Tuesday
with U.S. President Joe Biden saying he would consider imposing
sanctions personally on Putin if he invades Ukraine, part of an
attempt by Washington to convince Moscow that any new action
against Ukraine would bring massive costs.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said personal sanctions on
Putin would be "politically destructive," adding that Russia's
top leaders were legally barred from holding assets, property
and bank accounts abroad.
Putin's personal wealth is a sensitive topic in Russia.
According to his most recent official disclosure, he earned just
shy of 10 million roubles ($126,175) in 2020.
Peskov has previously said that imposing sanctions on Putin
would amount to a severing of diplomatic relations.
MILITARY MANOEUVRES, ENERGY PRECAUTIONS
Russia staged new military drills on land and on the Black
Sea on Wednesday and moved more paratroopers and fighter jets to
Belarus, north of Ukraine, for what it describes as joint
exercises there next month.
Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Moscow had not
yet massed sufficient forces for a large-scale offensive, but
that did not mean it could not do so later. Blinken said
Americans in Ukraine should consider leaving.
A day after the U.S. delivered Javelin anti-tank missiles,
launchers and other hardware to Ukraine, Germany came under
criticism for saying it would supply Kyiv with 5,000 military
helmets while stopping short of providing weapons.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told Bild newspaper the German
helmets were a joke. "What kind of support will Germany send
next?" he asked. "Pillows?"
The spat highlights the complicated task the U.S. faces in
trying to build agreement with European allies, who maintain
strong business relations with Russia and rely heavily on it for
energy, on a strong sanctions package if Moscow attacks.
Top Italian business leaders, including UniCredit bank
, went ahead with a video conference with Putin on
Wednesday despite a call from their government not to take part.
Ukraine was not discussed, the Italian organizer said.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on
Wednesday the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany
"will not move forward" if Russia invades Ukraine, though he did
not elaborate on whether Germany had taken the same position.
Washington worries Nord Stream 2 would increase Europe's
reliance on Russia for gas.
U.S. officials say they are in talks with major
energy-producing countries and companies worldwide over a
potential diversion of supplies to Europe if Russia invades
Ukraine.
When asked about reports that industry had little or no
capacity to provide the required supplies, White House press
secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States faced
logistical challenges, especially around moving natural gas.
"That's part of our discussions with a lot of companies and
countries," Psaki said. "But again, these conversations are
ongoing and we don't intend to fail."
(Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris and Reuters
bureaux; writing by Rami Ayyub and Mark Trevelyan; Editing by
Gareth Jones, Grant McCool and Michael Perry)