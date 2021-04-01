UniCredit : supports Unsere Grüne Glasfaser with EUR 1.65 billion project financing to fund German fiber optic roll out

UniCredit, acting as part of a wider consortium of nine leading banks, is delighted to announce the completion of a EUR 1.65 billion project financing agreement with Unsere Grüne Glasfaser (UGG).

Set up as a joint venture between Telefonica and Allianz Capital Partners, UGG plans to invest some EUR 5 billion of equity and debt to fund its roll out of a fibre-to-the-home network that will connect two million households in rural and semi-rural areas of southern Germany over the next six years. The partnership is the largest single infrastructure investment for Allianz Capital Partners (with EUR 1.0 billion of publicly committed equity) and will support Telefonica's growth strategy in Germany.

This transaction confirms UniCredit's position as a leading MLA and financier of European fiber optic networks, having now closed landmark deals in Italy, France and Germany, as well as the bank's commitment to the development of digital infrastructure and broader EU connectivity objectives.