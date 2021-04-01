Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  UniCredit SpA    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT SPA

(UCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit : supports Unsere Grüne Glasfaser with EUR 1.65 billion project financing to fund German fiber optic roll out

04/01/2021 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Transaction confirms bank's position as a leading arranger and financier of European fiber optic networks, having now closed landmark deals in Italy, France and Germany.

UniCredit, acting as part of a wider consortium of nine leading banks, is delighted to announce the completion of a EUR 1.65 billion project financing agreement with Unsere Grüne Glasfaser (UGG).

Set up as a joint venture between Telefonica and Allianz Capital Partners, UGG plans to invest some EUR 5 billion of equity and debt to fund its roll out of a fibre-to-the-home network that will connect two million households in rural and semi-rural areas of southern Germany over the next six years. The partnership is the largest single infrastructure investment for Allianz Capital Partners (with EUR 1.0 billion of publicly committed equity) and will support Telefonica's growth strategy in Germany.

This transaction confirms UniCredit's position as a leading MLA and financier of European fiber optic networks, having now closed landmark deals in Italy, France and Germany, as well as the bank's commitment to the development of digital infrastructure and broader EU connectivity objectives.

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNICREDIT SPA
04:32aUNICREDIT  : supports Unsere Grüne Glasfaser with EUR 1.65 billion project finan..
PU
03/31UNICREDIT  : Composition of share capital
PU
03/31UNICREDIT  : International Internship Program 2021 -8^ Edizione
PU
03/30UNICREDIT  : investors urged to reject Orcel's pay package
RE
03/30UNICREDIT  : investors urged to reject Orcel's pay package
RE
03/29Italy's Creval says Credit Agricole Italia bid is too low
RE
03/26CDP AND UNICREDIT LAUNCH THE FIRST " : EUR 200 million for growing companies in ..
AQ
03/26CDP AND UNICREDIT LAUNCH THE FIRST " : 200 million for growing companies in str..
PU
03/26UNICREDIT S P A  : supports Earth Hour for the 14th consecutive year. Lights wil..
PU
03/24UNICREDIT S P A  : 15 April 2021 Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetin..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 220 M 20 211 M 20 211 M
Net income 2021 2 172 M 2 549 M 2 549 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,99x
Yield 2021 4,48%
Capitalization 20 164 M 23 667 M 23 667 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 82 107
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart UNICREDIT SPA
Duration : Period :
UniCredit SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,76 €
Last Close Price 9,01 €
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ranieri de Marchis Chief Executive Officer, Co-COO & General Manager
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman-Designate
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT SPA17.85%23 667
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.80%471 397
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.65%336 377
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.93%290 240
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%212 994
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.27%195 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ