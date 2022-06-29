Log in
    UNCY   US90466Y1038

UNICYCIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(UNCY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:24 2022-06-29 am EDT
0.8722 USD   -0.89%
CEO Clip Video Highlights How Unicycive Therapeutics is Working to Improve Quality of Life for Patients Suffering from Kidney Diseases
NE
06/16UNICYCIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/08HC Wainwright Starts Unicycive Therapeutics at Buy With $9 Price Target
MT
CEO Clip Video Highlights How Unicycive Therapeutics is Working to Improve Quality of Life for Patients Suffering from Kidney Diseases

06/29/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) - Business Television (BTV) chats with Shalabh Gupta, M.D., CEO of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDQ: UNCY) to learn more about how they are developing life-changing new medicines to treat a variety of kidney diseases with significant unmet medical needs.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
www.b-tv.com/post/unicycive-therapeutics-innovation-to-improve-quality-of-life-for-patients-suffering-from-kidney-diseases-ceo-clips-60sec

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDQ: UNCY)

https://unicycive.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in
www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129355


© Newsfilecorp 2022
