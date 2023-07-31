UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 25, 2023

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.

4300 El Camino Real, Suite 210

Los Alto, CA94022

Item 4.01Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

On July 25, 2023, Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. ("MHM"), notified the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") that MHM has decided to resign as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company effective upon the earlier of (i) when the Company engages a new independent registered public accounting firm, (ii) the filing of the Company's June 2023 Form 10-Q or (iii) August 20, 2023. The Company is currently in the process of interviewing other accounting firms to replace MHM as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

The report of MHM on the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, nor was it qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principle.

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the subsequent interim period through July 25, 2023 , there were no disagreements (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and related instructions) between the Company and MHM on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedures which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of MHM would have caused MHM to make reference thereto in their report on the financial statements for such year. The Company disclosed in its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 that its internal control over financial reporting was not effective as of December 31, 2022 due to a material weakness in our internal controls resulting from the lack of adequate staffing levels and expertise of unusual or infrequent transactions with complex or infrequently applied accounting topics.

The Company provided MHM with a copy of the disclosures it is making in this Current Report on Form 8-K and requested that MHM furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether it agrees with the statements contained herein. A copy of MHM's letter, dated July 31, 2023 is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits

16.1 Letter from Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. dated July 31, 2023 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

Dated: July 31, 2023

UNICYCIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC. By: /s/ Shalabh Gupta Shalabh Gupta Chief Executive Officer

