  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UNCY   US90466Y1038

UNICYCIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(UNCY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.8252 USD   +7.17%
05/12Unicycive Announces First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update
AQ
05/12UNICYCIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/12Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics : June 2022 Corporate Presentation

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
NASDAQ: UNCY

Novel Treatments for Kidney Diseases

Company Presentation June 2022

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All

statements, other than statements of historical or present facts, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our future financial condition, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including our plans to submit for regulatory filings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "will," "may," "might," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "project," "model," "should," "would," "plan," "expect," "predict," "could," "seek," "goal," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. These statements are based on our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations using currently available information, and are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our expectations will prove to be correct. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements. Any differences could be caused by a number of factors including but not limited to: our expectations regarding the timing, costs, conduct, and outcome of our clinical trials, including statements regarding the timing of the initiation and availability of data from such trials; the timing and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for our product candidates; whether regulatory authorities determine that additional trials or data are necessary in order to obtain approval; our ability to obtain funding for our operations, including funding necessary to complete further development and commercialization of our product candidates; our plans to research, develop, and commercialize our product candidates; the commercialization of our product candidates, if approved; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; our expectations regarding the potential market size and the size of the patient populations for our product candidates, if approved for commercial use, and the potential market opportunities for commercializing our product candidates; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates; the ability to license additional intellectual property relating to our product candidates and to comply with our existing license agreements; our ability to maintain and establish relationships with third parties, such as contract research organizations, suppliers, and distributors; our ability to maintain and establish collaborators with development, regulatory, and commercialization expertise; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; our ability to grow our organization and increase the size of our facilities to meet our anticipated growth; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, and needs for additional financing; our expectations related to the use of our available cash; our ability to develop, acquire, and advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; the initiation, timing, progress, and results of future preclinical studies and developments and projections relating to our competitors and our industry.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations can be found in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the effects of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by these

cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or

revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

2

Investment Highlights

Addressing important patient needs and large markets within kidney disease

  • Hyperphosphatemia patients live with extreme treatment burden
  • No medicines approved for acute kidney injury (AKI)

Product candidates utilizing proven mechanisms of action

  • Renazorb: Phosphate binder for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD);
  • UNI-494: a new chemical entity in late preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action that targets mitochondria. Mitochondrial dysfunction is implicated in acute and chronic disease pathologies in organ systems with high energy demands like the kidney, liver, heart and eye

Significantly De-risked Regulatory Pathway for Renazorb

  • Type C meeting with the FDA in December 2021 provides clear guidance to file NDA
  • Pursuing a 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for U.S. approval
  • Single required healthy volunteer clinical study to be started shortly with the FDA alignment

Cash runway to file Renazorb NDA and to initiate clinical trials for UNI-494 until early 2023

3

NASDAQ: UNCY

Renazorb for Hyperphosphatemia in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Patients

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and Hyperphosphatemia

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Hyperphosphatemia

Absorption

Resorption

  • Gradual loss of kidney function that can worsen over time leading to lasting damage
  • CKD stages range from 1 to 5
  • Stage 5 is End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)
  • In CKD, hyperphosphatemia is caused by a chronic dysregulation of mineral metabolism as a result of progressive kidney damage

P

  • Electrolyte disorder in which untreated elevated phosphate levels in the blood lead to cardiovascular complications and vascular calcification
  • Occurs in at least 80% of patients with Stage 5 CKD on dialysis* (>500,000 patients in the US)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
