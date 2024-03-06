NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BYSI, LVTX, UNCY, GFAI, and IFBD.

InvestorsObserver (PRNewsfoto/InvestorsObserver)

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

  1. BYSI: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BYSI&prnumber=202403060
  2. LVTX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=LVTX&prnumber=202403060
  3. UNCY: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=UNCY&prnumber=202403060
  4. GFAI: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GFAI&prnumber=202403060
  5. IFBD: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=IFBD&prnumber=202403060

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-beyondspring-lava-therapeutics-unicycive-therapeutics-guardforce-ai-or-infobird-302081421.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver