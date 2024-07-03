2024 1Q Earnings release

2024.1Q Earnings Review

Financial Summary

Both revenue and operating income increased greatly compared to the same period of last year and previous quarter.

(KRW bn)

23.1Q

23.2Q

23.3Q

23.4Q

24.1Q

QoQ(%)

YoY(%)

FY23

FY22

Revenue

335

301

251

247

255

+3%

▽24%

1,134

1,405

Operating

2

8

1

21

27

+28%

+1,622%

32

148

Income

%

0.5%

3%

0.3%

9%

11%

+2%p

+10%p

3%

11%

EBITDA

14

20

13

34

3

+19%

+195%

81

194

%

4%

7%

5%

14%

16%

+2%p

+12%p

7%

14%

Pretax

6

55

(29)

195

272

+39%

+4,151%

23

141

Income

Net

2

44

(18)

135

217

+61%

+9,255%

16

127

Income

※ Profit and loss from the board division were excluded as the UNID BT+ had been spun off

2

2024.1Q Earnings Review

Domestic Division

Quarterly Results

(UNIT: KRW bn)

Revenue 194

148

133

Operating

17

Income

3

9

23.1Q

23.4Q

24.1Q

OPM

1%

7%

11%

EBITDA

9.4

15.9

24.1

※ Based on K-IFRS, before external audit

1Q Review

  • 1Q operating rate : 85% l 4Q operating rate : 60% (implemented annual maintenance)
  • Sales volumes QoQ +8% increased, YoY +10% increased : demands from Europe recovered
  • Spread stabilized due to lower raw materials costs
  • Foreign-exchangerate effect thanks to strong dollar

: proportion of export is up to 90%

  • Revenue decreased as ASP declined, driven by raw material costs decrease

2Q Outlook

  • Entering peak seasonality, sales volumes QoQ +8% expected
  • 2Q expected operating rate : 85%, similar to 1Q
  • Expect Strong dollar trend continues

: favor situation for domestic division

  • Ocean freight issue due to conflict in Middle East
  • U-3will be completed by June (80,000mt ramp-up)

: purpose of ramp-up is to improve electricity efficiency

3

2024.1Q Earnings Review

Chinese Division

Quarterly Results

(UNIT: KRW bn)

Revenue 165

119

110

Operating

(2)

12

10

Income

'23.1Q

'23.4Q

'24.1Q

OPM

△1%

10%

9%

EBITDA

3.6

17.0

15.6

※ Based on K-IFRS, before external audit

1Q Review

  • 1Q operating rate : 91% l 4Q operating rate : 85%

: to secure product inventory, operating rate increased

  • Sales volumes similar to previous year, QoQ △9% decreased

: due to Chinese Lunar New Year, QoQ sales volumes decreased

  • Chlorine price, which was weak during Chinese Lunar New year, had been recovered from March
    : but still price is weak as demand for PVC is not strong
  • Revenue decreased as ASP declined, driven by raw material costs decrease

2Q Outlook

  • Entering peak seasonality, sales volumes QoQ +13% expected
  • Expect slight competition as competitors completed capacity expansion recently
  • 2Q expected operating rate : 92%
  • Despite weak Chlorine price, gradual improvement is expected compared to previous quarter
  • Aiming to operate CPs plant from April, and full operation by July

4

2024.1Q Earnings Review

B/S(Consolidated)

Summary of Consolidated B/S

(KRW bn)

'23.4Q

'24.1Q

QoQ

Total Assets

1,259

1,266

+7

Cash and

160

136

24

Cash equivalents

Accounts and notes

268

278

+10

receivable

Inventories

137

146

+9

Property, plant &

501

506

+5

equipment

Total Liabilities

356

345

△11

Payables

116

108

8

Debt

205

201

4

Total Shareholders'

903

922

+18

Equity

Share capital

34

34

-

Retained earnings

1,036

1,050

+14

1) Total liability ÷ Total Shareholders' Equity, 2) Total debt ÷ Total assets

Key Financial Ratios

Debt-to-equityRatio1)

39% 37%

'23.4Q '24.1Q

Borrowing Dependence2)

16% 16%

'23.4Q '24.1Q

5

Appendix. Shareholder Return Policy

Dividend

Paying dividends for 20 consecutive years since been listed

Dividend History (2013 ~ 2023)

(UNIT: KRW per share)

Payout Ratio

25.2%

14.5%

12.9%

19.6%

24.7%

27.1%

1,000

1,100

1,100

1,100

1,100

1,100

10.7%

8.1%

2,000

65.3%

16.0%

1,700

1,600

15.8%

1,400

1,200

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

6

Appendix. Capacity (2017 ~ 2027)

Aim to increase production capability to 900,000mt/y by 2027

Yichang Project

2nd Ramp up

Yichang Project

1st Ramp up

Ulsan Project

90

Ramp up

81

(UNIT : 10 thousand)

70

72

68

68

68

40.0

61

54

40.0

29.0

36.0

36.0

36.0

38.0

40.0

Korea

22.0

41.0

50.0

China

32.0

32.0

32.0

32.0

32.0

32.0

32.0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2025(E)

2027(E)

7

Appendix. U3-PJT

U3 Project

To improve electricity efficiency, Korea Plant has been under process for ramp-up and the whole process will be completed by '24.06

Korea Plant Capacity

(UNIT : 10 thousand)

+0.8mt

ramp up

40

48

Purpose of Project & Expected Effect

  • Due to increase in electricity prices, the production cost increased as well
  • Therefore, to proactively response to these increases and to save electricity costs, Korea Plant ramp up 0.8mt
    : Depending on the rate of the electricity price increase rate, it expects to save about KRW 5~7 billion annually
  • Quick ramp up is possible in the future, since this project is to maximize electricity efficiency (So we are not going to operate at full capacity)

"Strategical investment to proactively response to electricity and demands increases"

8

Appendix. CPs (Chlorinated Paraffin Wax) Project

Chinese Project

CPs Project will be completed in November 2023. Our total investment is 65 billion KRW and target revenue is 90 billion KRW with OPM 10%

Main application

PVC

polyurethane

rubber

insulator

metalworking

Expectations

Strengthen Competitiveness

Tight supply of CPs at Jiangsu Province

: shortage of 150,000mt as 2 major companies withdraw

Safely dispose Chlorine

Hydrochloric acid is generated as by-production

: produce about 168,000mt/y, will sell through Jiangsu Province

Stable Operation

Able to operate KOH plant stably

: CPs is one of chlorine derivatives that highly uses chlorine

Capacity

UJC : CP-52 82,000mt (liquid), CP-70 10,000mt (flake)

* As of 2022 and subject to change depending on Chlorin price

9

