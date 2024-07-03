2024 1Q Earnings release
Forward Looking Statements
This document is intended for the convenience of investors which includes predictive information about the future.
Such predictive information could be affected by known or unknown risks and markets, other unclear reasons or originally expected situation. There might be a difference between the actual results and written contents and it could vary without notice depending on the changes of the market environments and strategic modification.
This document is written as a reference for judgment to invest. Please note that we do not offer you any guarantees or bear any liability for the content of this material.
2024.1Q Earnings Review
Financial Summary
Both revenue and operating income increased greatly compared to the same period of last year and previous quarter.
(KRW bn)
23.1Q
23.2Q
23.3Q
23.4Q
24.1Q
QoQ(%)
YoY(%)
FY23
FY22
Revenue
335
301
251
247
255
+3%
▽24%
1,134
1,405
Operating
2
8
1
21
27
+28%
+1,622%
32
148
Income
%
0.5%
3%
0.3%
9%
11%
+2%p
+10%p
3%
11%
EBITDA
14
20
13
34
3
+19%
+195%
81
194
%
4%
7%
5%
14%
16%
+2%p
+12%p
7%
14%
Pretax
6
55
(29)
195
272
+39%
+4,151%
23
141
Income
Net
2
44
(18)
135
217
+61%
+9,255%
16
127
Income
※ Profit and loss from the board division were excluded as the UNID BT+ had been spun off
2024.1Q Earnings Review
Domestic Division
Quarterly Results
(UNIT: KRW bn)
Revenue 194
148
133
Operating
17
Income
3
9
23.1Q
23.4Q
24.1Q
OPM
1%
7%
11%
EBITDA
9.4
15.9
24.1
※ Based on K-IFRS, before external audit
1Q Review
- 1Q operating rate : 85% l 4Q operating rate : 60% (implemented annual maintenance)
- Sales volumes QoQ +8% increased, YoY +10% increased : demands from Europe recovered
- Spread stabilized due to lower raw materials costs
- Foreign-exchangerate effect thanks to strong dollar
: proportion of export is up to 90%
- Revenue decreased as ASP declined, driven by raw material costs decrease
2Q Outlook
- Entering peak seasonality, sales volumes QoQ +8% expected
- 2Q expected operating rate : 85%, similar to 1Q
- Expect Strong dollar trend continues
: favor situation for domestic division
- Ocean freight issue due to conflict in Middle East
- U-3will be completed by June (80,000mt ramp-up)
: purpose of ramp-up is to improve electricity efficiency
2024.1Q Earnings Review
Chinese Division
Quarterly Results
(UNIT: KRW bn)
Revenue 165
119
110
Operating
(2)
12
10
Income
'23.1Q
'23.4Q
'24.1Q
OPM
△1%
10%
9%
EBITDA
3.6
17.0
15.6
※ Based on K-IFRS, before external audit
1Q Review
- 1Q operating rate : 91% l 4Q operating rate : 85%
: to secure product inventory, operating rate increased
- Sales volumes similar to previous year, QoQ △9% decreased
: due to Chinese Lunar New Year, QoQ sales volumes decreased
-
Chlorine price, which was weak during Chinese Lunar New year, had been recovered from March
: but still price is weak as demand for PVC is not strong
- Revenue decreased as ASP declined, driven by raw material costs decrease
2Q Outlook
- Entering peak seasonality, sales volumes QoQ +13% expected
- Expect slight competition as competitors completed capacity expansion recently
- 2Q expected operating rate : 92%
- Despite weak Chlorine price, gradual improvement is expected compared to previous quarter
- Aiming to operate CPs plant from April, and full operation by July
2024.1Q Earnings Review
B/S(Consolidated)
Summary of Consolidated B/S
(KRW bn)
'23.4Q
'24.1Q
QoQ
Total Assets
1,259
1,266
+7
Cash and
160
136
△24
Cash equivalents
Accounts and notes
268
278
+10
receivable
Inventories
137
146
+9
Property, plant &
501
506
+5
equipment
Total Liabilities
356
345
△11
Payables
116
108
△8
Debt
205
201
△4
Total Shareholders'
903
922
+18
Equity
Share capital
34
34
-
Retained earnings
1,036
1,050
+14
1) Total liability ÷ Total Shareholders' Equity, 2) Total debt ÷ Total assets
Key Financial Ratios
Debt-to-equityRatio1)
39% 37%
'23.4Q '24.1Q
Borrowing Dependence2)
16% 16%
'23.4Q '24.1Q
Appendix. Shareholder Return Policy
Dividend
Paying dividends for 20 consecutive years since been listed
Dividend History (2013 ~ 2023)
(UNIT: KRW per share)
Payout Ratio
25.2%
14.5%
12.9%
19.6%
24.7%
27.1%
1,000
1,100
1,100
1,100
1,100
1,100
10.7%
8.1%
2,000
65.3%
16.0%
1,700
1,600
15.8%
1,400
1,200
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Appendix. Capacity (2017 ~ 2027)
Aim to increase production capability to 900,000mt/y by 2027
Yichang Project
2nd Ramp up
Yichang Project
1st Ramp up
Ulsan Project
90
Ramp up
81
(UNIT : 10 thousand)
70
72
68
68
68
40.0
61
54
40.0
29.0
36.0
36.0
36.0
38.0
40.0
Korea
22.0
41.0
50.0
China
32.0
32.0
32.0
32.0
32.0
32.0
32.0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2025(E)
2027(E)
Appendix. U3-PJT
U3 Project
To improve electricity efficiency, Korea Plant has been under process for ramp-up and the whole process will be completed by '24.06
Korea Plant Capacity
(UNIT : 10 thousand)
+0.8mt
ramp up
40
48
Purpose of Project & Expected Effect
- Due to increase in electricity prices, the production cost increased as well
-
Therefore, to proactively response to these increases and to save electricity costs, Korea Plant ramp up 0.8mt
: Depending on the rate of the electricity price increase rate, it expects to save about KRW 5~7 billion annually
- Quick ramp up is possible in the future, since this project is to maximize electricity efficiency (So we are not going to operate at full capacity)
"Strategical investment to proactively response to electricity and demands increases"
Appendix. CPs (Chlorinated Paraffin Wax) Project
Chinese Project
CPs Project will be completed in November 2023. Our total investment is 65 billion KRW and target revenue is 90 billion KRW with OPM 10%
Main application
PVC
polyurethane
rubber
insulator
metalworking
Expectations
Strengthen Competitiveness
Tight supply of CPs at Jiangsu Province
: shortage of 150,000mt as 2 major companies withdraw
Safely dispose Chlorine
Hydrochloric acid is generated as by-production
: produce about 168,000mt/y, will sell through Jiangsu Province
Stable Operation
Able to operate KOH plant stably
: CPs is one of chlorine derivatives that highly uses chlorine
Capacity
UJC : CP-52 82,000mt (liquid), CP-70 10,000mt (flake)
* As of 2022 and subject to change depending on Chlorin price
