This document is intended for the convenience of investors which includes predictive information about the future.

Such predictive information could be affected by known or unknown risks and markets, other unclear reasons or originally expected situation. There might be a difference between the actual results and written contents and it could vary without notice depending on the changes of the market environments and strategic modification.

This document is written as a reference for judgment to invest. Please note that we do not offer you any guarantees or bear any liability for the content of this material.