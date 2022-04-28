Unidata S p A : BoD analyzes Q1 2022 data

PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UNIDATA HAS EXAMINED THE MANAGEMENT DATA AS OF MARCH 31, 2022

THE COMPANY'S POSITIVE GROWTH TREND CONTINUES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

SALES REVENUE UP DOUBLE DIGITS (+49%), CUSTOMERS UP 29%, PROPRIETARY FIBER +390 KM

DIVIDEND TO BE PAID FROM MAY 11, 2022,

WITH DETACHMENT OF COUPON ON MAY 9, 2022

- Revenue attributable: € 11.3 million (€ 7.6 million in the first quarter of 2021), +49% YoY

- Number of customers: +29% compared to 2021, equal to 13,496

- New fiber: + 390 km in the quarter, for a total of over 4,590 km

Rome, April 28, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Unidata S.p.A. (EGM: UD), operator of Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT services, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, has reviewed the management data for the first quarter of 2022, which mark a significant growth of the main economic indicators.

ALLOCATION OF NET INCOME FOR 2021

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved the allocation of the net income for the year 2021, amounting to 7,843,688 euros, as follows:

- 47,738 euros to increase the legal reserve;

- 246,464 euros to be allocated as a dividend (0.10 euros per share);

- 7,549,486 euros to be carried forward to the following year;

Renato Brunetti, President and CEO of Unidata said: "We end the first quarter of 2022 fully satisfied with the results achieved, clear indicators of the steady progress of Unidata in the field of Telecommunications. The positive performance affects first of all the relevant turnover, up 49% compared to 2021, and is confirmed by the growth of the main KPIs, namely the number of customers, +28% compared to the previous year and reaching a total of 13,496 units, and the kilometers of proprietary fiber optics, with an expansion equal to 390 km".

Unidata closes the first quarter of 2022 with Turnover of € 11.3 million, up 49% compared to € 7.6 million in the same period of 2021.

The increase in Turnover is mainly attributable to the Infrastructure component, with a contribution of approximately 65%.

The Net Financial Position (NFP) as of March 31, 2022 was € 2.9 million, compared to € 2.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

Customers

The first quarter of 2022 recorded strong growth in the number of Customers, which waited at 13,496, respectively +29% when compared to the same period of the previous year and up +7.9% compared to the period ended December 31, 2021.

The growth concerns in particular the Consumer segment, which shows an increase of 33% over the same period of 2021 and an increase of 9% compared to December 31, 2021; on the other hand, the Business, Microbusiness and P.A. Customer market shows an increase of 10.5% over the same period of 2021 and 2% compared to December 31, 2021. The number of Wholesale customers remains stable.

Customers Q1 2022 % Q1 2021 % Var. YoY Q4 2021 % Total 13.496 100% 10.477 100% +29% 11.865 100% Business 2.088 15,56% 1.890 18,15% +10,5% 2.009 17% Consumer 11.396 84,44% 8.575 81,85% +33% 9.844 83%

The first quarter of 2022 shows small changes in Arpu (Average Revenue Per User). The average monthly Arpu for Business customers is equal to 514.8 euros, substantially in line with the 513.4 euros of the fourth quarter of 2021, and slightly down compared to the first quarter of the previous year, when the value stood at 523.9 euros.

Arpu Microbusiness was 74.5 euros, up from 70.6 euros in Q4 2021 and 73.4 euros in Q1 2021. The Retail sector also recorded a slight decrease in the average monthly Arpu, at 23.7 euros, higher than the 22.8 euros of Q4 2021 and instead slightly lower than the 25.0 euros of Q1 2021.

Finally, the fiber optic network expanded during Q1 2022 by a further 390 km of proprietary cables, reaching a total extension of more than 4,590 km (3,350 km as of March 31, 2021). In the previous quarter, from October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, the growth was 335 km.

The Company announces that the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today approved the distribution of the dividend as of May 11, 2022, subject to detachment of the coupon on May 9, 2022. The entitlement date for payment (record date) is set for May 10, 2022. Transactions may be carried out at authorized intermediaries.

Unidata S.p.A. Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT Operator. The Company was founded in 1985 by 3 partners still in the Company. With a fiber optic network of 4,590 km in continuous expansion, a wireless network and a proprietary data center, provides over 13,496 business, wholesale and residential customers with ultra-wideband connectivity services with FTTH (Fiber to the Home) network architectures, wireless connectivity, VoIP services, cloud services and other dedicated solutions, with a high level of reliability and security. Other activities in the operational start-up phase concern the Internet of Things (IoT), with the development and supply of solutions for the home automation market and Smart City.

Unidata S.p.A. ISIN CODE: IT0005338840 (Reuters UD MI - Bloomberg UD IM) is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Italia Market of the Italian Stock Exchange.