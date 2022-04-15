Unidata S p A : Communication of share buy-back April 15 2022

PRESS RELEASE

COMMUNICATION OF SHARE BUY-BACK

Rome April 15, 2022 - Unidata S.p.A., operator of Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT services, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, as part of the share buyback program communicated to the market on May 14, 2021 and launched on September 6, 2021 up to a maximum of no. 489. 870 ordinary shares, equal to one fifth of the total number of ordinary shares - in compliance with Articles 2357 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code, Article 5 of the MAR Regulation, Article 132 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, Article 144-bis of the Issuers' Regulation - announces that it has purchased on the Euronext Growth Milan Market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, in the period between 04 April 2022 and 15 April 2022 included, a total of 845 treasury shares (corresponding to approximately 0.034% of the total number of ordinary shares), at the weighted average price of EUR 49.47 for a total value of EUR 41.799,47.

On the basis of the information provided by Banca Akros, the authorized intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases referred to in this press release, an aggregate summary of the transactions, on a daily basis, is provided below:

Trade date Quantity Average price (euro) Total amount (euro) 04 april 2022 175 50,32 8.823,62 05 april 2022 110 49,90 5.500,98 07 april 2022 167 49,88 8.347,27 11 april 2022 191 48,76 9.332,64 12 april 2022 50 48,70 2.439,87 13 april 2022 100 48,45 4.854,70 14 april 2022 52 47,99 2.500,39 Total 845 41.799,47

Attached to this press release is detailed information on the purchase transactions carried out during the above-mentioned period, on a daily basis.

Following the above-mentioned transactions, the Company holds 16.130 treasury shares, corresponding to 0,65% of the Issuer's share capital.

UNIDATA S.p.A. T +39 06 404041 N. REA 956645 Viale A. G. Eiffel 100 F +39 06 40404002 Share capital €. 2.464.642 i.v. Commercity M26 info@unidata.it Codice Fiscale/Partita Iva 00148 Roma unidata.it IT06187081002

* * ** * *

This press release is available at Borsa Italiana, on the "1info" storage mechanism (www.1info.it) and on the company's websitewww.unidata.itin the Investors/Press releases section.

For further information: Unidata S.p.A. Euronext Growth Advisor Roberto GIACOMETTI EnVent Capital Markets Ltd CFO ed Investor Relations Officer Londra, Berkeley Square 42, W1J54W +39 +39 329 2478696 +39 06 896841 r.giacometti@unidata.it gdalessio@enventcapitalmarkets.uk Investor Relations Advisor Media Relations CDR COMMUNICATION CDR COMMUNICATION Silvia DI ROSA Angelo BRUNELLO +39 335 78 64 209 +39 329 21 17 752 silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it Eleonora NICOLINI Elena MAGNI +39 333 97 73 749 +39 345 48 07 885 eleonora.nicolini@cdr-communication.it elena.magni@cdr-communication.it Specialist BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA SPA Palazzo Altieri, Piazza del Gesù 4906.699331

Unidata S.p.A. Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT Operator. The Company was founded in 1985 by 3 partners still in the Company. With a fiber optic network of 4,239 km in continuous expansion, a wireless network and a proprietary data center, provides over 12,500 business, wholesale and residential customers with ultra-wideband connectivity services with FTTH (Fiber to the Home) network architectures, wireless connectivity, VoIP services, cloud services and other dedicated solutions, with a high level of reliability and security. Other activities in the operational start-up phase concern the Internet of Things (IoT), with the development and supply of solutions for the home automation market and Smart City.

Unidata S.p.A. ISIN CODE: IT0005338840 (Reuters UD MI - Bloomberg UD IM) is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Italia Market of the Italian Stock Exchange.

UNIDATA S.p.A. T +39 06 404041 N. REA 956645 Viale A. G. Eiffel 100 F +39 06 40404002 Share capital €. 2.464.642 i.v. Commercity M26 info@unidata.it Codice Fiscale/Partita Iva 00148 Roma unidata.it IT06187081002

TRADE DATE TRADE TIME QUANTITY GROSS PRICE CURRENCY TOTAL AMOUNT 04/04/2022 12:22:37 50 50,4 EUR 2525,03 04/04/2022 17:24:57 70 50,2 EUR 3521,05 04/04/2022 17:25:18 55 50,4 EUR 2777,54 05/04/2022 11:47:22 50 50 EUR 2504,99 05/04/2022 12:31:11 50 49,9 EUR 2499,99 05/04/2022 16:32:14 10 49,5 EUR 496 07/04/2022 11:04:34 50 50 EUR 2504,99 07/04/2022 15:00:27 21 50 EUR 1052,1 07/04/2022 15:00:32 45 50 EUR 2254,49 07/04/2022 17:06:37 49 49,6 EUR 2435,29 07/04/2022 17:06:37 1 50 EUR 50,1 07/04/2022 17:10:31 1 50,2 EUR 50,3 11/04/2022 09:00:23 50 48,1 EUR 2409,88 11/04/2022 15:31:25 91 49 EUR 4467,88 11/04/2022 15:31:50 50 49 EUR 2454,88 12/04/2022 16:54:33 50 48,7 EUR 2439,87 13/04/2022 10:36:46 50 48,9 EUR 2449,85 13/04/2022 10:54:02 50 48 EUR 2404,85 14/04/2022 10:26:35 50 48 EUR 2404,8 14/04/2022 14:41:42 2 47,7 EUR 95,59 Total 845 41.799,47