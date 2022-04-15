Log in
04/01UNIDATA S P A : Communication of share buy-back April 01 2022
PU
03/29UNIDATA S P A : Mid&Small London 2022
PU
03/28UNIDATA S P A : BoD approves 2021 draft financial statements
PU
Unidata S p A : Communication of share buy-back April 15 2022

04/15/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

COMMUNICATION OF SHARE BUY-BACK

Rome April 15, 2022 - Unidata S.p.A., operator of Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT services, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, as part of the share buyback program communicated to the market on May 14, 2021 and launched on September 6, 2021 up to a maximum of no. 489. 870 ordinary shares, equal to one fifth of the total number of ordinary shares - in compliance with Articles 2357 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code, Article 5 of the MAR Regulation, Article 132 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, Article 144-bis of the Issuers' Regulation - announces that it has purchased on the Euronext Growth Milan Market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, in the period between 04 April 2022 and 15 April 2022 included, a total of 845 treasury shares (corresponding to approximately 0.034% of the total number of ordinary shares), at the weighted average price of EUR 49.47 for a total value of EUR 41.799,47.

On the basis of the information provided by Banca Akros, the authorized intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases referred to in this press release, an aggregate summary of the transactions, on a daily basis, is provided below:

Trade date

Quantity

Average price (euro)

Total amount (euro)

04 april 2022

175

50,32

8.823,62

05 april 2022

110

49,90

5.500,98

07 april 2022

167

49,88

8.347,27

11 april 2022

191

48,76

9.332,64

12 april 2022

50

48,70

2.439,87

13 april 2022

100

48,45

4.854,70

14 april 2022

52

47,99

2.500,39

Total

845

41.799,47

Attached to this press release is detailed information on the purchase transactions carried out during the above-mentioned period, on a daily basis.

Following the above-mentioned transactions, the Company holds 16.130 treasury shares, corresponding to 0,65% of the Issuer's share capital.

UNIDATA S.p.A.

T +39 06 404041

N. REA 956645

Viale A. G. Eiffel 100

F +39 06 40404002

Share capital €. 2.464.642 i.v.

Commercity M26

info@unidata.it

Codice Fiscale/Partita Iva

00148 Roma

unidata.it

IT06187081002

* * ** * *

This press release is available at Borsa Italiana, on the "1info" storage mechanism (www.1info.it) and on the company's websitewww.unidata.itin the Investors/Press releases section.

For further information:

Unidata S.p.A.

Euronext Growth Advisor

Roberto GIACOMETTI

EnVent Capital Markets Ltd

CFO ed Investor Relations Officer

Londra, Berkeley Square 42, W1J54W +39 +39

329 2478696

+39 06 896841

r.giacometti@unidata.it

gdalessio@enventcapitalmarkets.uk

Investor Relations Advisor

Media Relations

CDR COMMUNICATION

CDR COMMUNICATION

Silvia DI ROSA

Angelo BRUNELLO

+39 335 78 64 209

+39 329 21 17 752

silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it

angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Eleonora NICOLINI

Elena MAGNI

+39 333 97 73 749

+39 345 48 07 885

eleonora.nicolini@cdr-communication.it

elena.magni@cdr-communication.it

Specialist

BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA SPA

Palazzo Altieri, Piazza del Gesù 4906.699331

Unidata S.p.A. Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT Operator. The Company was founded in 1985 by 3 partners still in the Company. With a fiber optic network of 4,239 km in continuous expansion, a wireless network and a proprietary data center, provides over 12,500 business, wholesale and residential customers with ultra-wideband connectivity services with FTTH (Fiber to the Home) network architectures, wireless connectivity, VoIP services, cloud services and other dedicated solutions, with a high level of reliability and security. Other activities in the operational start-up phase concern the Internet of Things (IoT), with the development and supply of solutions for the home automation market and Smart City.

Unidata S.p.A. ISIN CODE: IT0005338840 (Reuters UD MI - Bloomberg UD IM) is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Italia Market of the Italian Stock Exchange.

UNIDATA S.p.A.

T +39 06 404041

N. REA 956645

Viale A. G. Eiffel 100

F +39 06 40404002

Share capital €. 2.464.642 i.v.

Commercity M26

info@unidata.it

Codice Fiscale/Partita Iva

00148 Roma

unidata.it

IT06187081002

TRADE DATE

TRADE TIME

QUANTITY

GROSS PRICE

CURRENCY

TOTAL AMOUNT

04/04/2022

12:22:37

50

50,4

EUR

2525,03

04/04/2022

17:24:57

70

50,2

EUR

3521,05

04/04/2022

17:25:18

55

50,4

EUR

2777,54

05/04/2022

11:47:22

50

50

EUR

2504,99

05/04/2022

12:31:11

50

49,9

EUR

2499,99

05/04/2022

16:32:14

10

49,5

EUR

496

07/04/2022

11:04:34

50

50

EUR

2504,99

07/04/2022

15:00:27

21

50

EUR

1052,1

07/04/2022

15:00:32

45

50

EUR

2254,49

07/04/2022

17:06:37

49

49,6

EUR

2435,29

07/04/2022

17:06:37

1

50

EUR

50,1

07/04/2022

17:10:31

1

50,2

EUR

50,3

11/04/2022

09:00:23

50

48,1

EUR

2409,88

11/04/2022

15:31:25

91

49

EUR

4467,88

11/04/2022

15:31:50

50

49

EUR

2454,88

12/04/2022

16:54:33

50

48,7

EUR

2439,87

13/04/2022

10:36:46

50

48,9

EUR

2449,85

13/04/2022

10:54:02

50

48

EUR

2404,85

14/04/2022

10:26:35

50

48

EUR

2404,8

14/04/2022

14:41:42

2

47,7

EUR

95,59

Total

845

41.799,47

UNIDATA S.p.A.

T +39 06 404041

N. REA 956645

Viale A. G. Eiffel 100

F +39 06 40404002

Share capital €. 2.464.642 i.v.

Commercity M26

info@unidata.it

Codice Fiscale/Partita Iva

00148 Roma

unidata.it

IT06187081002

Disclaimer

Unidata S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 21:01:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
