Unidata S p A : Communication of share buy-back April 15 2022
04/15/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
COMMUNICATION OF SHARE BUY-BACK
Rome April 15, 2022 -Unidata S.p.A., operator of Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT services, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, as part of the share buyback program communicated to the market on May 14, 2021 and launched on September 6, 2021 up to a maximum of no. 489. 870 ordinary shares, equal to one fifth of the total number of ordinary shares - in compliance with Articles 2357 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code, Article 5 of the MAR Regulation, Article 132 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, Article 144-bis of the Issuers' Regulation - announces that it has purchased on the Euronext Growth Milan Market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, in the period between 04 April 2022 and 15 April 2022 included, a total of 845 treasury shares (corresponding to approximately 0.034% of the total number of ordinary shares), at the weighted average price of EUR 49.47 for a total value of EUR 41.799,47.
On the basis of the information provided by Banca Akros, the authorized intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases referred to in this press release, an aggregate summary of the transactions, on a daily basis, is provided below:
Trade date
Quantity
Average price (euro)
Total amount (euro)
04 april 2022
175
50,32
8.823,62
05 april 2022
110
49,90
5.500,98
07 april 2022
167
49,88
8.347,27
11 april 2022
191
48,76
9.332,64
12 april 2022
50
48,70
2.439,87
13 april 2022
100
48,45
4.854,70
14 april 2022
52
47,99
2.500,39
Total
845
41.799,47
Attached to this press release is detailed information on the purchase transactions carried out during the above-mentioned period, on a daily basis.
Following the above-mentioned transactions, the Company holds 16.130 treasury shares, corresponding to 0,65% of the Issuer's share capital.
Unidata S.p.A. Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT Operator. The Company was founded in 1985 by 3 partners still in the Company. With a fiber optic network of 4,239 km in continuous expansion, a wireless network and a proprietary data center, provides over 12,500 business, wholesale and residential customers with ultra-wideband connectivity services with FTTH (Fiber to the Home) network architectures, wireless connectivity, VoIP services, cloud services and other dedicated solutions, with a high level of reliability and security. Other activities in the operational start-up phase concern the Internet of Things (IoT), with the development and supply of solutions for the home automation market and Smart City.
Unidata S.p.A. ISIN CODE: IT0005338840 (Reuters UD MI - Bloomberg UD IM) is listed on theEuronext Growth MilanItalia Market of the Italian Stock Exchange.