Unidata S p A : Communication of share buy-back Feb 05 2022

Rome February 05, 2021 - Unidata S.p.A., operator of Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT services, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, as part of the share buyback program communicated to the market on May 14, 2021 and launched on September 6, 2021 up to a maximum of no.
489. 870 ordinary shares, equal to one fifth of the total number of ordinary shares - in compliance with Articles
2357 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code, Article 5 of the MAR Regulation, Article 132 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, Article 144-bis of the Issuers' Regulation - announces that it has purchased on the Euronext Growth Milan Market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, in the period between 28 January 2022 and 04 February 2022 included, a total of 345 treasury shares (corresponding to approximately 0.014% of the total number of ordinary shares), at the weighted average price of EUR 51.57 for a total value of EUR 17,691.72.
On the basis of the information provided by Banca Akros, the authorized intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases referred to in this press release, an aggregate summary of the transactions, on a daily basis, is provided below:
Trade date
Quantity
Average price (euro)
Total amount (euro)
28 January 2022
50
50,40
2.525,04
31 January 2022
162
51,91
8.263,50
03 February 2022
133
51,80
6.903,18
Total
345
17.691,72
Attached to this press release is detailed information on the purchase transactions carried out during the above- mentioned period, on a daily basis.
Following the above-mentioned transactions, the Company holds 12.101 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.49% of the Issuer's share capital.
Unidata S.p.A. Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT Operator. The Company was founded in 1985 by 3 partners still in the Company. With a fiber optic network of 3,904 km in continuous expansion, a wireless network and a proprietary data center, provides over 11,900 business, wholesale and residential customers with ultra-wideband connectivity services with FTTH (Fiber to the Home) network architectures, wireless connectivity, VoIP services, cloud services and other dedicated solutions, with a high level of reliability and security. Other activities in the operational start-up phase concern the Internet of Things (IoT), with the development and supply of solutions for the home automation market and Smart City.
Unidata S.p.A. ISIN CODE: IT0005338840 (Reuters UD MI - Bloomberg UD IM) is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Italia Market of the Italian Stock Exchange.
