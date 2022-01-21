Unidata S p A : Communication of share buy-back Jan 21 2022

PRESS RELEASE

COMMUNICATION OF SHARE BUY-BACK

Rome January 21, 2021 - Unidata S.p.A., operator of Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT services, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, as part of the share buyback program communicated to the market on May 14, 2021 and launched on September 6, 2021 up to a maximum of no.

489. 870 ordinary shares, equal to one fifth of the total number of ordinary shares - in compliance with Articles

2357 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code, Article 5 of the MAR Regulation, Article 132 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, Article 144-bis of the Issuers' Regulation - announces that it has purchased on the Euronext Growth Milan Market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, in the period between 17 January 2022 and 21 January 2022 included, a total of 160 treasury shares (corresponding to approximately 0.006% of the total number of ordinary shares), at the weighted average price of EUR 52.44 for a total value of EUR 8.390,75.

On the basis of the information provided by Banca Akros, the authorized intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases referred to in this press release, an aggregate summary of the transactions, on a daily basis, is provided below:

Trade date Quantity Average price (euro) Total amount (euro) 17 gennaio 2022 100 52,72 5.282,55 18 gennaio 2022 60 51,70 3.108,20 Total 160 8.390,75

Attached to this press release is detailed information on the purchase transactions carried out during the above- mentioned period, on a daily basis.

Following the above-mentioned transactions, the Company holds 11.312 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.46% of the Issuer's share capital.