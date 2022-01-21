Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Unidata S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UD   IT0005338840

UNIDATA S.P.A.

(UD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unidata S p A : Communication of share buy-back Jan 21 2022

01/21/2022 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

COMMUNICATION OF SHARE BUY-BACK

Rome January 21, 2021 - Unidata S.p.A., operator of Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT services, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, as part of the share buyback program communicated to the market on May 14, 2021 and launched on September 6, 2021 up to a maximum of no.

489. 870 ordinary shares, equal to one fifth of the total number of ordinary shares - in compliance with Articles

2357 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code, Article 5 of the MAR Regulation, Article 132 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, Article 144-bis of the Issuers' Regulation - announces that it has purchased on the Euronext Growth Milan Market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, in the period between 17 January 2022 and 21 January 2022 included, a total of 160 treasury shares (corresponding to approximately 0.006% of the total number of ordinary shares), at the weighted average price of EUR 52.44 for a total value of EUR 8.390,75.

On the basis of the information provided by Banca Akros, the authorized intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases referred to in this press release, an aggregate summary of the transactions, on a daily basis, is provided below:

Trade date

Quantity

Average price (euro)

Total amount (euro)

17 gennaio 2022

100

52,72

5.282,55

18 gennaio 2022

60

51,70

3.108,20

Total

160

8.390,75

Attached to this press release is detailed information on the purchase transactions carried out during the above- mentioned period, on a daily basis.

Following the above-mentioned transactions, the Company holds 11.312 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.46% of the Issuer's share capital.

UNIDATA S.p.A.

T +39 06 404041

N. REA 956645

1

Viale A. G. Eiffel 100

F +39 06 40404002

Share capital €. 2.464.642 i.v.

Commercity M26

info@unidata.it

Codice Fiscale/Partita Iva

00148 Roma

unidata.it

IT06187081002

* * * * * *

This press release is available at Borsa Italiana, on the "1info" storage mechanism (www.1info.it) and on the company's website www.unidata.it in the Investors/Press releases section.

For further information:

Unidata S.p.A.

Euronext Growth Advisor

Roberto GIACOMETTI

EnVent Capital Markets Ltd

CFO ed Investor Relator Officer

Londra, Berkeley Square 42, W1J54W +39 +39

329 2478696

+39 06 896841

r.giacometti@unidata.it

gdalessio@enventcapitalmarkets.uk

Investor Relations Advisor

Media Relations

POLYTEMS HIR

POLYTEMS HIR

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI

Paolo SANTAGOSTINO

Silvia MARONGIU

+39 349 3856585

06.69923324-06.6797849

p.santagostino@polytemshir.it

s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Specialist

BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA SPA

Palazzo Altieri, Piazza del Gesù 4906.699331

Unidata S.p.A. Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT Operator. The Company was founded in 1985 by 3 partners still in the Company. With a fiber optic network of 3,904 km in continuous expansion, a wireless network and a proprietary data center, provides over 11,900 business, wholesale and residential customers with ultra-wideband connectivity services with FTTH (Fiber to the Home) network architectures, wireless connectivity, VoIP services, cloud services and other dedicated solutions, with a high level of reliability and security. Other activities in the operational start-up phase concern the Internet of Things (IoT), with the development and supply of solutions for the home automation market and Smart City.

Unidata S.p.A. ISIN CODE: IT0005338840 (Reuters UD MI - Bloomberg UD IM) is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Italia Market of the Italian Stock Exchange.

UNIDATA S.p.A.

T +39 06 404041

N. REA 956645

2

Viale A. G. Eiffel 100

F +39 06 40404002

Share capital €. 2.464.642 i.v.

Commercity M26

info@unidata.it

Codice Fiscale/Partita Iva

00148 Roma

unidata.it

IT06187081002

TRADE DATE

TRADE TIME

QUANTITY

GROSS

CURRENCY

TOTAL

PRICE

AMOUNT

17/01/2022

14:16:21

20

52,4

EUR

1050,11

17/01/2022

14:30:11

20

52,2

EUR

1046,11

17/01/2022

17:29:48

60

53

EUR

3186,33

18/01/2022

13:10:38

30

52

EUR

1563,1

18/01/2022

13:10:52

30

51,4

EUR

1545,1

Total

160

8.390,75

UNIDATA S.p.A.

T +39 06 404041

N. REA 956645

3

Viale A. G. Eiffel 100

F +39 06 40404002

Share capital €. 2.464.642 i.v.

Commercity M26

info@unidata.it

Codice Fiscale/Partita Iva

00148 Roma

unidata.it

IT06187081002

Disclaimer

Unidata S.p.A. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 19:12:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIDATA S.P.A.
02:13pUNIDATA S P A : Communication of share buy-back Jan 21 2022
PU
01/14UNIDATA S P A : Communication of share buy-back Jan 14 2022
PU
2021Unidata S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Certain Ordinary Shares of Unidata S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on ..
CI
2021UNIDATA S.P.A. (BIT : UD) commences an Equity Buyback Plan, under the authorization approv..
CI
2021UNIDATA S P A : Lotto minimo di negoziazione
PU
2021UNIDATA S P A : Considering JV to Build Green Data Center
MT
2020Unidata S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of 5.7 million.
CI
2020Unidata S.p.A. has filed an IPO in the amount of 8 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35,0 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 3,20 M 3,63 M 3,63 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 129 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,79x
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float -
Chart UNIDATA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Unidata S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIDATA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 53,00 €
Average target price 53,16 €
Spread / Average Target 0,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Renato Brunetti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Giacometti Chief Financial Officer
Giampaolo Rossini Director & Technical Director
Alessandra Bucci Independent Director
Barbara Ricciardi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIDATA S.P.A.-5.02%147
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.77%224 161
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.91%138 285
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-12.24%102 583
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.17%101 027
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.12%87 780