PUBLICATION OF THE DOCUMENTATION FOR THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS

Roma, 29 March 2024 - Unidata S.p.A. (UD.MI), telecommunications, cloud and IoT services operator, listed on the Euronext Milan market - STAR Segment, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, on today's date, the following documents have been made available to the public on the websitewww.unidata.it in the Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section:

• the notice of call of the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Unidata S.p.A. for May 10, 2024, at 10:00 on single call;

• an extract of the aforementioned notice of call, published today on the newspaper MF;

• the explanatory report of the Board of Directors relating to the second item on the agenda of the shareholders' meeting;

• the Annual Financial Report as of 31 December 2023 (prepared in the ESEF format as required by EU Delegated Regulation 2019/815, as well as, on a voluntary basis, in the supplementary PDF format)

• the Sustainability Report as of 31 December 2023.

The aforementioned documentation is also available at the registered office of the Company and at the authorized storage mechanism "1info", available at the addresswww.1info.it.

The further documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting, required by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions, will be made available to the public within the legal and regulatory terms by deposit at the registered office, on the company's website, as well as on the storage mechanism "1info".

****

This press release is available on Borsa Italiana, on the "1info" storage mechanism(www.1info.it)and on the Company's websitewww.unidata.it in the Investors/Press Releases section.

*******

Sede legale Roma Milano Bari unidata@pec.unidata.it Viale A. G. Eiffel 100 Viale E. Jenner 33 Viale delle Dalie 5 info@unidata.it 00148 Roma (RM). 20159 Milano (MI) 70026 Modugno (BA) C.F./P.IVA 06187081002 Tel. (+39) 06 4040 41 Tel. (+39) 02 8908 91 Tel. (+39) 06 4040 41 Capitale Soc. €. 10.000.000 i.v.

For further information: UNIDATA S.p.A.

Roberto GIACOMETTI

CFO ed Investor Relations Officer +39 329 2478696r.giacometti@unidata.it

Investor Relations Advisor CDR COMMUNICATION Silvia DI ROSA +39 335 78 64 209silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it Eleonora NICOLINI +39 333 97 73 749eleonora.nicolini@cdr-communication.it

Media Relations

CDR COMMUNICATION Angelo BRUNELLO +39 329 21 17 752angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it Stefania TREVISOL +39 347 87 82 490stefania.trevisol@cdr-communication.it

Specialist INTERMONTE SIM SPA

Galleria de Cristoforis, 7/8, 20122 Milano Tel +39 02 771151

****

Unidata S.p.A., a Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT Operator, was founded in 1985 by three partners still in the Company.

With a fiber optic network of over 6,800 km in continuous expansion, a wireless network and a proprietary data center, the Unidata Group supplies over 23,000 business, wholesale and residential customers with ultra-broadband connectivity services with FTTH (Fiber to the Home) network architectures, wireless connectivity, VoIP services, Cloud services and other dedicated solutions, with a high level of reliability and security. The company is also active in the Internet of Things (IoT), with the development and supply of solutions for the home automation and Smart City market.

Unidata S.p.A. ISIN CODE: IT0005573065 (Reuters UD MI - Bloomberg UD IM) is listed on Euronext Milan - STAR segment of Borsa Italiana.