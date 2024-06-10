PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON 10 MAY 2024

Roma, 10 June 2024 - Unidata S.p.A. (UD.MI) (the "Company"), telecommunications, cloud and IoT services operator, listed on the Euronext Milan market - STAR Segment, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, on today's date, the minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 10 May 2024 were made available to the public at the company headquarters in Rome, Viale Alexandre Gustave Eiffel no. 100, as well as on the Company's websiteinvestors.unidata.it,"Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meeting" section, and on the "1info" storage mechanism (www.1info.it).

This press release is available on Borsa Italiana, on the "1info" storage mechanism (www.1info.it) and on the Company's website investors.unidata.itin the "Investors/Financial Press Releases" section.

For further information:

UNIDATA S.p.A.

Roberto GIACOMETTI

CFO ed Investor Relations Officer +39 329 2478696 r.giacometti@unidata.it

Investor Relations Advisor

Media Relations

CDR COMMUNICATION

CDR COMMUNICATION

Silvia DI ROSA

Angelo BRUNELLO

+39 335 78 64 209

+39 329 21 17 752

silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it

angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Eleonora NICOLINI

Stefania TREVISOL

+39 333 97 73 749

+39 347 87 82 490

eleonora.nicolini@cdr-communication.it

stefania.trevisol@cdr-communication.it

Specialist

INTERMONTE SIM SPA

Galleria de Cristoforis, 7/8, 20122 Milano

Tel +39 02 771151

Unidata S.p.A., a Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT Operator, was founded in 1985 by three partners still in the Company. With a fiber optic network of about 7,150 km in continuous expansion, a wireless network and a proprietary data center, the Unidata Group supplies over 24,500 business, wholesale and residential customers with ultra-broadband connectivity services with FTTH (Fiber to the Home) network architectures, wireless connectivity, VoIP services, Cloud services and other dedicated solutions, with a high level of reliability and security. The company is also active in the Internet of Things (IoT), with the development and supply of solutions for the home automation and Smart City market.

Unidata S.p.A. ISIN CODE: IT0005573065 (Reuters UD MI - Bloomberg UD IM) is listed on Euronext Milan - STAR segment of Borsa Italiana.

