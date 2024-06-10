PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON 10 MAY 2024

Roma, 10 June 2024 - Unidata S.p.A. (UD.MI) (the "Company"), telecommunications, cloud and IoT services operator, listed on the Euronext Milan market - STAR Segment, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, on today's date, the minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 10 May 2024 were made available to the public at the company headquarters in Rome, Viale Alexandre Gustave Eiffel no. 100, as well as on the Company's websiteinvestors.unidata.it,"Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meeting" section, and on the "1info" storage mechanism (www.1info.it).

****

This press release is available on Borsa Italiana, on the "1info" storage mechanism (www.1info.it) and on the Company's website investors.unidata.itin the "Investors/Financial Press Releases" section.

*******

For further information:

UNIDATA S.p.A.

Roberto GIACOMETTI

CFO ed Investor Relations Officer +39 329 2478696 r.giacometti@unidata.it

Investor Relations Advisor Media Relations CDR COMMUNICATION CDR COMMUNICATION Silvia DI ROSA Angelo BRUNELLO +39 335 78 64 209 +39 329 21 17 752 silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it Eleonora NICOLINI Stefania TREVISOL +39 333 97 73 749 +39 347 87 82 490