PRESS RELEASE
PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON 10 MAY 2024
Roma, 10 June 2024 - Unidata S.p.A. (UD.MI) (the "Company"), telecommunications, cloud and IoT services operator, listed on the Euronext Milan market - STAR Segment, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, on today's date, the minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 10 May 2024 were made available to the public at the company headquarters in Rome, Viale Alexandre Gustave Eiffel no. 100, as well as on the Company's websiteinvestors.unidata.it,"Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meeting" section, and on the "1info" storage mechanism (www.1info.it).
****
This press release is available on Borsa Italiana, on the "1info" storage mechanism (www.1info.it) and on the Company's website investors.unidata.itin the "Investors/Financial Press Releases" section.
*******
For further information:
UNIDATA S.p.A.
Roberto GIACOMETTI
CFO ed Investor Relations Officer +39 329 2478696 r.giacometti@unidata.it
Investor Relations Advisor
Media Relations
CDR COMMUNICATION
CDR COMMUNICATION
Silvia DI ROSA
Angelo BRUNELLO
+39 335 78 64 209
+39 329 21 17 752
silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it
angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it
Eleonora NICOLINI
Stefania TREVISOL
+39 333 97 73 749
+39 347 87 82 490
eleonora.nicolini@cdr-communication.it
stefania.trevisol@cdr-communication.it
Specialist
INTERMONTE SIM SPA
Galleria de Cristoforis, 7/8, 20122 Milano
Tel +39 02 771151
****
UNIDATA S.p.A.
Sede legale Roma
Milano
Bari
unidata@pec.unidata.it
Viale A. G. Eiffel 100
Viale E. Jenner 33
Viale delle Dalie 5
info@unidata.it
00148 Roma (RM).
20159 Milano (MI)
70026 Modugno (BA)
C.F./P.IVA 06187081002
Tel. (+39) 06 4040 41
Tel. (+39) 02 8908 91
Tel. (+39) 06 4040 41
Capitale Soc. €. 10.000.000 i.v.
PRESS RELEASE
Unidata S.p.A., a Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT Operator, was founded in 1985 by three partners still in the Company. With a fiber optic network of about 7,150 km in continuous expansion, a wireless network and a proprietary data center, the Unidata Group supplies over 24,500 business, wholesale and residential customers with ultra-broadband connectivity services with FTTH (Fiber to the Home) network architectures, wireless connectivity, VoIP services, Cloud services and other dedicated solutions, with a high level of reliability and security. The company is also active in the Internet of Things (IoT), with the development and supply of solutions for the home automation and Smart City market.
Unidata S.p.A. ISIN CODE: IT0005573065 (Reuters UD MI - Bloomberg UD IM) is listed on Euronext Milan - STAR segment of Borsa Italiana.
UNIDATA S.p.A.
Sede legale Roma
Milano
Bari
unidata@pec.unidata.it
Viale A. G. Eiffel 100
Viale E. Jenner 33
Viale delle Dalie 5
info@unidata.it
00148 Roma (RM).
20159 Milano (MI)
70026 Modugno (BA)
C.F./P.IVA 06187081002
Tel. (+39) 06 4040 41
Tel. (+39) 02 8908 91
Tel. (+39) 06 4040 41
Capitale Soc. €. 10.000.000 i.v.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Unidata S.p.A. published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2024 10:15:07 UTC.