(Alliance News) - Unidata Spa reported Monday that it purchased 1,039 of its own shares between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average price of about EUR37.85 and a total value of EUR39,327.70.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds 48,480 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.6 percent of its share capital.

Unidata's stock on Monday closed in the green by 2.9 percent at EUR39.20 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.