Today at 11:32 am

(Alliance News) - Unidata Spa announced Monday that it bought back 493 of its own ordinary shares in the period between June 26 and 28.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR40.27 each and for a total consideration of EUR19,855.10.

As of today, Unidata holds 29,964 treasury shares, representing 1.0 percent of the share capital.

Unidata is in the green by 1.5 percent at EUR41.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

