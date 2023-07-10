(Alliance News) - Unidata Spa announced Monday that it bought back 639 of its own ordinary shares between July 3 and July 7.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR40.57 each and a total value of EUR25,923.20.

As of today, Unidata holds 30,603 treasury shares, representing 1.0 percent of the share capital.

Unidata closed up 1.5 percent at EUR41.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

