(Alliance News) - Unidata Spa reported Monday that it purchased 1,325 of its own shares between Sept. 4 and Sept. 8.

The shares were taken over at an average price of about EUR43.90 and a total value of EUR58,165.40.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds 38,968 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Unidata's stock on Monday closed in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR44.10 per share.

