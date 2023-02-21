Unidata closes ABB by over EUR15 million; float is from STAR

(Alliance News) - A few hours after the launch of the transaction, Unidata Spa announced Tuesday morning that it had closed the accelerated bookbuilding of 360,000 ordinary shares of the company, representing 12 percent of Unidata's capital.

The placement of the shares was carried out at a price of EUR42.00 per share, with the total value of the increase amounting to EUR15.1 million. As a result of the placement, the company achieves the minimum free float target to gain access on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, an operation that is intended to be completed during 2023.

Unidata's new capital rose to EUR2.9 million, divided into the same number of ordinary shares.

Unidata's stock is down 9.5 percent at EUR43.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

