  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Unidata S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    UD   IT0005338840

UNIDATA S.P.A.

(UD)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:19:47 2023-02-21 am EST
43.00 EUR   -9.47%
03:22aUnidata closes ABB by over EUR15 million; float is from STAR
AN
02/20Unidata kicks off aucap; possible access to STAR in 2023
AN
02/14Stock exchanges in green after Eurozone GDP; good oil on Mib
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unidata closes ABB by over EUR15 million; float is from STAR

02/21/2023 | 03:22am EST
(Alliance News) - A few hours after the launch of the transaction, Unidata Spa announced Tuesday morning that it had closed the accelerated bookbuilding of 360,000 ordinary shares of the company, representing 12 percent of Unidata's capital.

The placement of the shares was carried out at a price of EUR42.00 per share, with the total value of the increase amounting to EUR15.1 million. As a result of the placement, the company achieves the minimum free float target to gain access on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, an operation that is intended to be completed during 2023.

Unidata's new capital rose to EUR2.9 million, divided into the same number of ordinary shares.

Unidata's stock is down 9.5 percent at EUR43.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 37,1 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 3,45 M 3,69 M 3,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 119 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart UNIDATA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Unidata S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIDATA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 47,50 €
Average target price 71,25 €
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Renato Brunetti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Giacometti Chief Financial Officer
Giampaolo Rossini Director & Technical Director
Alessandra Bucci Independent Director
Barbara Ricciardi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIDATA S.P.A.1.93%128
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.08%168 919
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.82%156 177
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.63%110 063
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.35%99 197
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.01%68 559