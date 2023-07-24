(Alliance News) - Unidata Spa reported Monday that it bought back 908 of its own ordinary shares between July 17 and 21.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR42.14, for a total value of EUR38,266.90.

To date, the company holds 32,189 treasury shares, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Unidata's stock on Monday closed down 0.5 percent at EUR41.10 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.