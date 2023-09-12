(Alliance News) - Unidata Spa reported Tuesday that it ended the first half of the year with a profit of EUR2.4 million, a slight improvement from EUR2.1 million recorded in the same period of 2022.

Total consolidated revenues as of June 30 amounted to EUR41.7 million, up more than 93 percent from EUR21.6 million in the first half of 2022, mainly due to the inclusion of the recently acquired TWT Group in the scope.

Ebitda, at EUR8.6 million, is up 53% compared to the result for the same period 2022 when it was EUR5.6 million.

Ebit amounted to EUR4.9 million, an increase of 59% compared to the first half of 2022 when it was EUR3.0 million.

Net financial debt was EUR49.6 million compared to EUR9.6 million as of December 31, 2022. The increase, compared to the previous year, is mainly related to the loan taken out for the acquisition of the TWT Group amounting to about EUR40 million.

"After the good performance achieved in the last fiscal year," the company specified in a note, "the first half of 2023 was characterized not only by the consolidation of the parent company Unidata, but also by the acquisition of the TWT Group and the Translisting to the main regulated market.

As for the future, the company said it will pursue with: the integration with the TWT Group and the fine-tuning of related synergies; the increase of the customer base with regard to the retail aera; the implementation of the Unitirreno project activities for the realization of a submarine fiber system in the Tyrrhenian Sea; the participation in public tenders with reference to the Public Administration and the Internet of Things area; the continuation of the investment in Unifiber to build a fiber optic network in the gray areas of Lazio; the continuation of the investment in Unitirreno to build a submarine fiber optic system to connect Mazara del Vallo with Genoa and two branches at Fiumicino and Olbia.

Unidata's stock on Tuesday closed flat at EUR44.10 per share.

