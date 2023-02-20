Unidata kicks off aucap; possible access to STAR in 2023

(Alliance News) - Unidata Spa announced Monday that it has resolved to initiate the EUR27.4 million capital increase - authorized by shareholders.

Of this amount, EUR8.0 million is offered to Michela Colli and another 400,000 shares -- for EUR19.4 million -- will be offered to qualified investors through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure on Feb. 22.

"The capital increase is aimed at quickly and efficiently raising venture capital to be used to pursue the company's growth strategy. The capital increase is, in addition, functional to increase the free float by favoring the liquidity of the stock, also in function of a possible access to the STAR segment of Euronext Milan during 2023," the company explained.

Unidata's stock closed Monday down 1.9 percent at EUR47.50 per share.

