(Alliance News) - Unidata Spa has made it known that it is part of the Temporary Grouping of Companies - composed of Boldyn Networks, Unidata, IFM Spa and Cecchini Srl - awarded the concession contract with the Municipality of Rome for the implementation, management, operation and maintenance of 5G and Wi-Fi infrastructures in the territory of Roma Capitale. The #Roma5G project was awarded through a Public Private Partnership and the related concession will last for 25 years.

The entire project includes the coverage of all subway lines, installation of more than 2,200 signal propagation points for small-cells, development of the public Wi-Fi network with 850 access points in 100 squares, installation of 1,800 IoT sensors and 2,000 5G cameras for an increasingly safe and smart capital, also in view of the next Jubilee to be held in 2025.

Unidata is in the green by 1.0 percent at EUR40.20 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

