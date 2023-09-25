September 25, 2023 at 08:42 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Unidata Spa announced Monday that it purchased 505 of its own shares between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22.

The shares were taken over at an average price of about EUR43.17 and for a total consideration of EUR21,802.40.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds 40,410 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Unidata's stock is down 0.2 percent at EUR42.90 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

