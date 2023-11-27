(Alliance News) - Unidata Spa reported Monday that it purchased 1,143 of its own shares between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average price of about EUR38.65 and a total value of EUR44,173.00.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds 49,623 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.6 percent of the share capital.

Unidata's stock is in the green by 3.3 percent at EUR40.70 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.