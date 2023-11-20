(Alliance News) - Unidata Spa on Monday announced that its board of directors reviewed and approved an update of the business plan with target extension to 2026. Among them, the company forecasts total revenues between EUR130 million and EUR140 million, with Ebitda between EUR37 million and EUR41 million, with margins between 28 percent and 29 percent.

Unidata prevde cumulative capex of about EUR56 million and net financial debt of about EUR23 million.

Renato Brunetti - president and ceo of Unidata - said, "With the approval of the update of the 2024 - 2026 Business Plan, Unidata enters a new phase that, in continuity and evolution of its traditional areas of activity - Network, Cloud and IoT - aims the company towards the achievement of ambitious goals that point to the future and change and fall fully within the Global Mega Trends 2030, listed by Frost&Sullivan. Specifically of the thirteen points listed by Frost&Sullivan Unidata wants to continue to focus on 6 main areas where it is already active such as AioT, cybersecurity, Xaas and Smart Cities."

"All of this projects our company into the future and into an evolutionary phase, while still maintaining a strong line of continuity with the past and with our business model and plan. In the new business plan we have also paid special attention to R&D and the investments we intend to put into innovative areas, such as AI starting with the application for the water smart grid and activities for energy communities, areas in which specific projects are already active in Italy and Europe. Finally, I would like to emphasize that in the ESG area we have defined the necessary priorities for all business areas and operations with the aim of improving our impact at the environmental and social level while improving our business results."

"All this also through the adaptation of ESG reporting to the new EU CSRD, training and welfare policies implemented by our company," Brunetti concluded.

Unidata closed Monday's session in the green by 2.9 percent at EUR39.20 per share

