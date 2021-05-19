PRESS RELEASE : UniDevice AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2021, dividend increase 71% to 12 cents per share

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Payout UniDevice AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2021, dividend increase 71% to 12 cents per share 2021-05-19 / 11:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investor News, 05/19/2021 UniDevice AG Mittelstraße 7 12529 Schönefeld Tel.: (030) 55 57 25 78 info@unidevice.de

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2021,

proposed dividend of 12 cents per share, increase of 71%

Schönefeld, May 19, 2021 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2021 in Berlin was published in the electronic Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and that the dividend proposal is 12 cents per share. This is a 71% increase in the dividend over the previous year.

About UniDevice AG

UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is active in communication technology with PPA International AG, an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung. In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing the customer's supply chain. Customers include wireless service providers as well as wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.

UniDevice AG is active in medical technology with SaniSolutions GmbH (a specialty medical supply company for the most modern rehabilitation technology) with three locations nationwide. The company's focus is on restoring mobility for physically disabled people after an accident or during a serious neurological illness. The two main product areas are the distribution of special and modern rehabilitation aids, as well as the special construction of manufactured seat shells and seat cushions. When it comes to rehabilitation aids, the focus is on electric wheelchairs.

The company has been listed since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

