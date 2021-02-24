Log in
Xetra  >  UniDevice AG    UDC   DE000A11QLU3

UNIDEVICE AG

(UDC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UniDevice AG: Further increase in the gross margin in January 2021 and the course in February 2021

02/24/2021 | 04:42am EST
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Preliminary Results
UniDevice AG: Further increase in the gross margin in January 2021 and the course in February 2021 (news with additional features)

24.02.2021 / 10:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Investor News, 02/24/2021

UniDevice AG
Mittelstraße 7
12529 Schönefeld
Tel.: (030) 63415600
info@unidevice.de
 


UniDevice AG publishes information on business development in January 2021:
Gross margin increased significantly - high demand for AirPods at attractive prices

- Positive outlook: High demand for AirPods leads to a significant increase in the gross margin

Schoenefeld, 02/24/2021 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that it
was able to continue expanding profitability in January 2021 and the course in February 2021 indicates a further increase in profitability.
The demand for AirPods was very high in January 2021 and so far in February 2021. The gross margin could be increased significantly.

About UniDevice AG
UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung. In this market, the Berlin-based company is the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing customers' supply chains. Customers include cellular service providers, wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.

Additional features:

File: UniDevice: Further increase in the gross margin in January 2021 and the course in February 2021

24.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UniDevice AG
Mittelstrasse 7
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: 030 63415600
E-mail: info@unidevice.de
Internet: www.unidevice.de
ISIN: DE000A11QLU3
WKN: A11QLU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1170747

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1170747  24.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1170747&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 411 M 499 M 499 M
Net income 2020 3,74 M 4,55 M 4,55 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,85x
Yield 2020 4,55%
Capitalization 33,1 M 40,3 M 40,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 100%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIDEVICE AG-3.28%40
APPLE INC.-5.04%2 115 300
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.23%496 224
XIAOMI CORPORATION-15.36%94 164
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD9.70%21 687
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.83%1 024
