    UDC   DE000A11QLU3

UNIDEVICE AG

(UDC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UniDevice AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2021, dividend increase 71% to 12 cents per share

05/19/2021 | 05:35am EDT
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Payout
UniDevice AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2021, dividend increase 71% to 12 cents per share

19.05.2021 / 11:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Investor News, 05/19/2021

UniDevice AG
 
Mittelstraße 7
12529 Schönefeld
Tel.: (030) 55 57 25 78
info@unidevice.de
 

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2021,

proposed dividend of 12 cents per share, increase of 71%

 

Schönefeld, May 19, 2021 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2021 in Berlin was published in the electronic Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and that the dividend proposal is 12 cents per share.
This is a 71% increase in the dividend over the previous year.

About UniDevice AG

UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is active in communication technology with PPA International AG, an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung.
In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing the customer's supply chain. Customers include wireless service providers as well as wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.

UniDevice AG is active in medical technology with SaniSolutions GmbH (a specialty medical supply company for the most modern rehabilitation technology) with three locations nationwide. The company's focus is on restoring mobility for physically disabled people after an accident or during a serious neurological illness. The two main product areas are the distribution of special and modern rehabilitation aids, as well as the special construction of manufactured seat shells and seat cushions. When it comes to rehabilitation aids, the focus is on electric wheelchairs.

The company has been listed since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.


19.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UniDevice AG
Mittelstrasse 7
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: 030 63415600
E-mail: info@unidevice.de
Internet: www.unidevice.de
ISIN: DE000A11QLU3
WKN: A11QLU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1198391

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1198391  19.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198391&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 411 M 503 M 503 M
Net income 2020 3,74 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,01x
Yield 2020 4,46%
Capitalization 33,7 M 41,2 M 41,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 100%
Chart UNIDEVICE AG
Duration : Period :
UniDevice AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIDEVICE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,05 €
Last Close Price 2,24 €
Spread / Highest target 80,8%
Spread / Average Target 80,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 80,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Pahl Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Jakob Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Marggraff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arno Schimpf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIDEVICE AG-8.20%41
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.73%474 715
HTC CORPORATION11.38%1 003
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-31.06%756
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-17.05%607
JNTC CO., LTD.-13.48%503