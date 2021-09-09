UniDevice : Investor News, September 09, 2021

Investor News, September 09, 2021
UniDevice AG
Mittelstraße 7
12529 Schönefeld
Tel.: (030) 55 57 25 78
info@unidevice.de
UniDevice AG: Increase in profit forecast from EUR 3.84 million to more than EUR 4.00 million
-
Strong profit growth leads to increase in profit forecast for year 2021
Schönefeld, September 09, 2021 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that the profit for the period in the first eight months of the financial year was higher than forecast and the profit forecast should therefore be raised from EUR 3.84 million to more than EUR 4.00 million for the complete year 2021.
Disclaimer
UniDevice AG published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 06:51:01 UTC.