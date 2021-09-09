Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. UniDevice AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UDC   DE000A11QLU3

UNIDEVICE AG

(UDC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UniDevice : Investor News, September 09, 2021

09/09/2021 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor News, September 09, 2021

UniDevice AG

Mittelstraße 7

12529 Schönefeld

Tel.: (030) 55 57 25 78

info@unidevice.de

UniDevice AG: Increase in profit forecast from EUR 3.84 million to more than EUR 4.00 million

  • Strong profit growth leads to increase in profit forecast for year 2021

Schönefeld, September 09, 2021 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that the profit for the period in the first eight months of the financial year was higher than forecast and the profit forecast should therefore be raised from EUR 3.84 million to more than EUR 4.00 million for the complete year 2021.

Disclaimer

UniDevice AG published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 06:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNIDEVICE AG
03:02aUNIDEVICE AG : Increase in profit forecast from EUR 3.84 million to more than EU..
EQ
03:01aPRESS RELEASE : UniDevice AG: Increase in profit forecast from EUR 3.84 million ..
DJ
02:52aUNIDEVICE : Investor News, September 09, 2021
PU
07/30Unidevice Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/30UNIDEVICE AG : Operative cash flow EUR 6.9 million
EQ
07/30PRESS RELEASE : UniDevice AG: Operative cash flow EUR 6.9 million
DJ
07/30UniDevice AG Announces Dividend for the First Half of 2021
CI
07/30UniDevice AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Half of 2021
CI
07/30UNIDEVICE : Investor News, July 30, 2021
PU
06/29UNIDEVICE : Voting results of Annual General Meeting from 28th June 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 413 M 488 M 488 M
Net income 2021 3,84 M 4,54 M 4,54 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,10x
Yield 2021 6,44%
Capitalization 30,4 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 100%
Chart UNIDEVICE AG
Duration : Period :
UniDevice AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIDEVICE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,02 €
Average target price 4,60 €
Spread / Average Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Pahl Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Jakob Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Marggraff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arno Schimpf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIDEVICE AG-17.21%36
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.80%440 880
HTC CORPORATION11.87%1 027
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-34.81%742
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-7.93%687
JNTC CO., LTD.-20.96%454