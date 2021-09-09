UniDevice : Investor News, September 09, 2021

Investor News, September 09, 2021

UniDevice AG

Mittelstraße 7

12529 Schönefeld

Tel.: (030) 55 57 25 78

info@unidevice.de

UniDevice AG: Increase in profit forecast from EUR 3.84 million to more than EUR 4.00 million

Strong profit growth leads to increase in profit forecast for year 2021

Schönefeld, September 09, 2021 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that the profit for the period in the first eight months of the financial year was higher than forecast and the profit forecast should therefore be raised from EUR 3.84 million to more than EUR 4.00 million for the complete year 2021.