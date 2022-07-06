Log in
    UDC   DE000A11QLU3

UNIDEVICE AG

(UDC)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-07-05 am EDT
1.030 EUR   -8.44%
UNIDEVICE : Voting results of Annual General Meeting from 5th July 2022
PU
06/27UNIDEVICE : Investor Presentation 06/2022
PU
05/20UNIDEVICE : Invitation to Annual General Meeting on 5th July 2022
PU
UniDevice : Voting results of Annual General Meeting from 5th July 2022

07/06/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Voting results Annual General Meeting 5th July 2022

UniDevice AG

Number of

In % of total

Agenda item

votes, valid yes

Abstentions

No-Votes

Yes-Votes

Decision proposal

share capital

and no votes

in number

in number

In Zahl

In %

2

Resolution on the appropriation of retained earnings for the

9.928.254

65,97

6.000

0

9.928.254

100,0000

accepted

2021 financial year

3

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the

8.928.202

59,32

0

1.000

8.927.202

99,9888

accepted

Management Board for the 2021 financial year

4

Resolution on the discharge of the Members of the

9.934.254

66,01

0

1.000

9.933.254

99,9899

accepted

Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

5

Resolution on the election of the Members of the Supervisory

Board

5 a

Christoph Jakob

9.915.054

65,88

19.200

10.000

9.905.054

99,8991

accepted

5 b

Dr. Arno Schimpf

9.915.054

65,88

19.200

10.000

9.905.054

99,8991

accepted

5 c

Regine Siebert

9.914.054

65,87

20.200

9.000

9.905.054

99,9092

accepted

6

Election of the auditor for the 2022 financial year

9.933.254

66,00

1.000

1.000

9.932.254

99,9899

accepted

The percentages are approximate only.

* This is the number of shares for which valid votes have been cast.

Disclaimer

UniDevice AG published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
