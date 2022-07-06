|
UniDevice : Voting results of Annual General Meeting from 5th July 2022
Voting results Annual General Meeting 5th July 2022
UniDevice AG
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
In % of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agenda item
|
votes, valid yes
|
Abstentions
|
No-Votes
|
Yes-Votes
|
Decision proposal
|
|
|
share capital
|
|
|
|
and no votes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in number
|
in number
|
In Zahl
|
In %
|
|
|
2
|
Resolution on the appropriation of retained earnings for the
|
9.928.254
|
65,97
|
6.000
|
0
|
9.928.254
|
100,0000
|
accepted
|
|
2021 financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the
|
8.928.202
|
59,32
|
0
|
1.000
|
8.927.202
|
99,9888
|
accepted
|
|
Management Board for the 2021 financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Resolution on the discharge of the Members of the
|
9.934.254
|
66,01
|
0
|
1.000
|
9.933.254
|
99,9899
|
accepted
|
|
Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Resolution on the election of the Members of the Supervisory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 a
|
Christoph Jakob
|
9.915.054
|
65,88
|
19.200
|
10.000
|
9.905.054
|
99,8991
|
accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 b
|
Dr. Arno Schimpf
|
9.915.054
|
65,88
|
19.200
|
10.000
|
9.905.054
|
99,8991
|
accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 c
|
Regine Siebert
|
9.914.054
|
65,87
|
20.200
|
9.000
|
9.905.054
|
99,9092
|
accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Election of the auditor for the 2022 financial year
|
9.933.254
|
66,00
|
1.000
|
1.000
|
9.932.254
|
99,9899
|
accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The percentages are approximate only.
* This is the number of shares for which valid votes have been cast.
Disclaimer
UniDevice AG published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:33:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about UNIDEVICE AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
314 M
322 M
322 M
|Net income 2022
|
2,07 M
2,12 M
2,12 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|7,36x
|Yield 2022
|6,80%
|
|Capitalization
|
15,5 M
15,9 M
15,9 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|0,05x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|0,04x
|Nbr of Employees
|19
|Free-Float
|100%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends UNIDEVICE AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|1,03 €
|Average target price
|2,80 €
|Spread / Average Target
|172%