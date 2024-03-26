VANCOUVER, BC (March 26, 2024) UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTC: UDOCF) ("UniDoc", or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, announces a two-for-one (2:1) share split of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Share Split"). Each shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on the record date will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.

The Company currently has 13,680,450 issued and outstanding common shares. Upon completion of the Share Split, there will be approximately 27,360,900 shares issued and outstanding. The record date for the stock split is April 2, 2024 and the shares will begin trading on a split basis on April 1, 2024. The purpose of the Share Split is to increase liquidity of the common shares.

Completion of the Share Split remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director UniDoc Health Corp.

