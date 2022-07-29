Unidoc Health : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2022
07/29/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Consolidated Financial Statements of:
Unidoc Health Corp.
For the year ended March 31, 2022 and the period from incorporation on February 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Shareholders of Unidoc Health Corp.
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Unidoc Health Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2022 and the period from incorporation on February 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2022 and the period from incorporation on February 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
We draw attention to Note 2 to the financial statements, which describes events or conditions, that along with other matters as set forth in Note 2, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is David Goertz.
DALE MATHESON CARR-HILTON LABONTE LLP
CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS
Vancouver, BC
July 29, 2022
Unidoc Health Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
March 31,
March 31,
As at
Note
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
854,430
$
281,844
Prepaid expenses and deposits
90,263
-
GST receivable
58,613
6,556
1,003,306
288,400
Equipment
6
83,009
-
Right-of-use asset
7
89,062
-
Security deposits
2,503
-
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,177,880
$
288,400
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8
$
642,318
$
225,131
Loans payable
9
-
200,000
Lease liability
10
24,750
-
667,068
425,131
Lease liability
10
54,536
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
721,604
425,131
Equity
Share capital
12
2,762,655
85,591
Reserves
12
935,887
15,000
Deficit
(3,324,266)
(237,322)
456,276
(136,731)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
1,177,880
$
288,400
Going concern (Note 2)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on July 29, 2022:
"Antonio Baldassarre" (signed)
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
Unidoc Health Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Period from
Year ended
incorporation
February 1,
March 31,
2021 to March
Note
2022
31, 2021
EXPENSES
Advertising
$
448,988
$
-
Consulting
11
554,299
11,200
Depreciation
6,7
15,248
-
Foreign exchange loss
206
-
Interest expense
10
1,771
-
Investor relations
628,720
7,500
Office and administrative
68,884
156
Professional fees
510,753
173,260
Regulatory and filing fees
36,678
5,250
Research and development
11
353,016
-
Salaries and benefits
13,251
-
Share-based compensation
11,12
372,980
-
Software
150
26,480
Travel and entertainment
-
13,476
NET AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
$
(3,004,944)
(237,322)
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
8,519,196
2,420,690
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.35)
$
(0.10)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.