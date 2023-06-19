Advanced search
    UDOC   CA90468F1027

UNIDOC HEALTH CORP.

(UDOC)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  12:37:59 2023-06-12 pm EDT
0.6000 CAD   -3.23%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unidoc Health : Partner Receives Purchase Order

06/19/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
H3 Health Cubes to be supplied to Italian Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2023 - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to announce that partner Hewlett Packard ("HP") has received a purchase order to supply the UniDoc H3 Health Cube to Dataparsec SRL ("Dataparsec" or the "Client") of Rome, Italy.

Pursuant to the purchase order, HP and UniDoc will supply a total of ten (10) H3 Health Cubes ("Cubes") during November 2023 to Client locations throughout Italy. The Cubes will contain telehealth equipment and the licensing of related software including the Virtual Care Solutions Model ("VCSM") kiosks. The VCSM is a proprietary, customizable, and comprehensive telehealth solution that is designed to integrate a range of physical products, web-based services, and analytical tools, along with access to the Client's network of healthcare providers.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassare notes, "We are excited to have received this order and looking forward to getting these Cubes installed in the Client's facilities. This order is a direct result of the partnership between UniDoc and HP. The UniDoc/HP solution has been well received, and we hope to see many more orders in the future."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sincerely,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre
CEO, President & Director
UniDoc Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF)
UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress. You are also invited to join us on social media with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

For further information, please contact

UniDoc Investor Relations
Tel: +1 778.383.6731
Email: info@unidoctor.com

Matt Chatterton, Director
Tel: +1 778.613.2082
Email: matt@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries media@unidoctor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "will be", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's primary product offering and features thereof, the delivery of the Company's Cubes to the Client and the timing thereof, and the potential for additional purchase orders resulting from the Company's partnership with HP.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all; as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated July 29, 2022 under the heading "Risks Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

UniDoc Health Corp. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 21:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Antonio Baldassarre President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nina Yii Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Franco Staino Chairman
Sazzad Hossain Chief Scientific Officer
Matthew Chatterton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIDOC HEALTH CORP.-20.00%5
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-27.33%86 819
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.20.89%79 798
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY26.11%26 355
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-0.51%20 756
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-11.40%15 524
