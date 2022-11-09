Unidoc Health : to Exhibit at Medica in Germany

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 09, 2022 - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the world's largest event for the medical sector in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 14 to 17, 2022.

The Medica event is the largest medical trade fair in the world. Annually, it attracts thousands of exhibitors from more than 50 countries. Leading individuals from the fields of business, research, and politics attend this industry leading event - alongside tens of thousands of national and international experts and decision-makers from the sector. An extensive exhibition and an ambitious program - which together present the entire spectrum of innovations for outpatient and clinical care.

UniDoc has joined Hewlett-Packard in Hall 16, Booth D21-6 and will be presenting product information and providing one-on-one meeting opportunities in during the event. The UniDoc Virtual Care Solutions Model ("VCSM"), is a proprietary, customizable, and comprehensive telehealth solution based on a variety of integrated physical enclosures, kiosks, and related configurable packaging designed to deliver web-based services and analytical tools in combination with access to a developing network of healthcare providers, pharmacies, and hospitals.

Interested attendees who wish to pre-book an in-person meeting with a Company representative are invited to email info@unidoctor.com indicating available times and dates along with reply contact information. All attempts will be made to accommodate your interest subject to availability.

UniDoc CEO Tony Baldassarre says, "I'm very excited meet with the medical community in person at Medica this year. The timing is perfect for us to reach the people in our target audience and demonstrate how our unique offering fits with their individual care models. I'm keen to broaden our network and to continue learning how we can support the needs of this growing market."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sincerely,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp.

