Citadel Advisors raises short on Digital Bros and Unieuro

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 13, 2023:

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Unieuro to 0.55% from 0.49%

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Digital Bros to 0.82% from 0.7%

FTSE Italy Growth

Macquarie Bank raises short on Agatos to 2.58% from 2.12%

