  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Unieuro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNIR   IT0005239881

UNIEURO S.P.A.

(UNIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:19:39 2023-01-16 am EST
11.72 EUR   -1.01%
10:12aCitadel Advisors raises short on Digital Bros and Unieuro
AN
01/13Good d'Amico; bad Unieuro after accounts
AN
01/12Unieuro S P A : Interim Director's Report as at 30 November 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citadel Advisors raises short on Digital Bros and Unieuro

01/16/2023 | 10:12am EST
(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 13, 2023:

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Unieuro to 0.55% from 0.49%

----------

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Digital Bros to 0.82% from 0.7%

----------

FTSE Italy Growth

----------

Macquarie Bank raises short on Agatos to 2.58% from 2.12%

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGATOS S.P.A. -2.71% 0.646 Delayed Quote.16.49%
DIGITAL BROS S.P.A. 0.00% 22.8 Delayed Quote.1.69%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.97% 180 Delayed Quote.6.77%
UNIEURO S.P.A. -1.27% 11.69 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 876 M 3 112 M 3 112 M
Net income 2023 17,0 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net cash 2023 130 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 4,56%
Capitalization 238 M 257 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 890
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart UNIEURO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Unieuro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIEURO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,84 €
Average target price 13,10 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giancarlo Nicosanti Monterastelli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Meloni Chairman
Luigi Fusco Chief Operations Officer
Marino Marin Independent Non-Executive Director
Catia Cesari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIEURO S.P.A.-3.66%257
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-3.98%2 978
YAMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.07%2 739
K'S HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.62%1 676
MIDWICH GROUP PLC12.91%513
AO WORLD PLC33.75%489