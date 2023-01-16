Citadel Advisors raises short on Digital Bros and Unieuro

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 13, 2023:
----------
FTSE Italy Small Cap
----------
Citadel Advisors raises short position on Unieuro to 0.55% from 0.49%
----------
Citadel Advisors raises short position on Digital Bros to 0.82% from 0.7%
----------
FTSE Italy Growth
----------
Macquarie Bank raises short on Agatos to 2.58% from 2.12%
----------
By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.