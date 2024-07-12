PRESS RELEASE

In the first quarter to May 31, 2024, a seasonally unrepresentative period, Unieuro reported revenues of Euro 533.9 million, decreasing 7.0% on Q1 FY24, within a contracting market, as was the case in the preceding quarters and in line with expectations. The gross margin of 22.6% increased on 20.4%, thanks to the continued focus on the high margin sales channels and product categories, in addition to the contribution of the newly-acquiredCovercare. Adjusted EBIT reported a loss of Euro 4.1 million, a significant improvement on the comparable quarter, despite the reduction in revenues, due to the increase in the gross profit and as a result of the operating cost streamlining actions.

The results achieved, thanks to the initiatives put in place, enabled - for the fourth consecutive quarter - an ongoing improvement of operating profitability against the comparable periods.

In the first three months to May 31, 2024, the Covercare Group generated Revenues of Euro

million , Adjusted EBIT of Euro 2.2 million and an Adjusted Free Cash Flow of Euro million. During the quarter, among others, operations continued to serve the major multi- utilities and telephone operators with an integrated offering of products and services, and the set up was completed with the roll-out of the Auditel surveys. In addition, the introduction of the integration and service development programme continued. For example, as part of the services catalogue extension projects, the sale of extended warranty services for telephones and tablets, with subscription-based payment by instalments, was successfully launched in pilot mode. The project will gradually be extended across the Unieuro store network. The subscription option has also been introduced on a pilot basis for the sale of home care services, with positive results.

Private label3 revenues in the quarter totalled Euro 23.8 million (+10.3% on Q1 FY24), reaching 4.5% of total revenues, thanks to the gradual extension of the product range over the preceding quarters. In particular, the Electroline-brand small domestic appliance range was further extended in the quarter under review. In addition, the Gaming monitor line was launched, while the range of Ioplee-brand IT accessories was extended. Additional initiatives include the launch of a brand page dedicated to the Ioplee brand on the website www.unieuro.it.

During the first quarter, the first data migration projects were launched on the Cloud, enabling Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications developments. The training of employees on Artificial Intelligence topics was also launched for education and awareness purposes, as well as identification of use cases for direct application in sales and end-customer support processes.

Q1 FY25 revenues

For the quarter ending May 31, 2024, Unieuro reports revenues of Euro 533.9 million, compared to Euro 573.8 million in Q1 FY24.

Like-for-likerevenues4 - comparing sales with the same period of the previous fiscal year on the basis of the same scope of activity - were down 8.9%.