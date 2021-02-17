Corporate Press Release

UNIEURO S.P.A.: BRUNA OLIVIERI APPOINTED GENERAL MANAGER

• Newly established office of General Manager entrusted to the current Chief Omni-Channel Officer, who will supervise and coordinate the management of the whole company

• A choice that favours and enhances internal managerial resources, providing a clear acceleration to the process of digital transformation in an omnichannel perspective

Forlì, 17 February 2021 - The Board of Directors of Unieuro S.p.A., Italy's leading distributor of consumer electronics and household appliances, met yesterday under the chairmanship of Stefano Meloni and unanimously approved the proposal from CEO Giancarlo Nicosanti Monterastelli to set up the office of General Manager, entrusting it to Bruna Olivieri with effect from 1 March 2021.

Bruna Olivieri, currently Chief Omni-Channel Officer of the Company, will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer taking on the lead and responsibility of all business functions except Finance, in order to ensure maximum coordination and development in an omnichannel perspective and to accelerate the increasingly essential digital transformation, already underway.

"Bruna's appointment as General Manager rewards the growth of a high-value internal resource and marks the natural and necessary organisational evolution for the success of the path undertaken by Unieuro.

The new market dynamics, sharpened by the pandemic, require a change of pace, an acceleration towards the digital transformation that we were the first in our industry to embrace and that we now want to make pervasive and cross-cutting throughout the company.

In her new role, Bruna will have the necessary levers to turn Unieuro into an integrated and efficient omnichannel player, triggering a change that is as rapid as it is necessary.

On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I wish her well in her work."

Giancarlo Nicosanti Monterastelli, CEO of Unieuro.

Bruna Olivieri has a degree in Nuclear Physics from the University of Pavia, where she worked in parallel with her experience at the National Institute of Nuclear Physics, before embarking in 2002 on a managerial career strongly focused on the digital transformation of companies, first at Unisys Italia and, since 2006, at Seat Pagine Gialle. In Unieuro since 2015, she initially served as Director of the Company's Digital business unit, accelerating the growth of the Online Channel and launching digital marketing activities. Since 2016, she

has acted as Chief Omni-Channel Officer with responsibilities extended to strategic marketing, mainstream marketing, CRM and information systems.

Any changes to the current remuneration received by Bruna Olivieri will be provided for in the Policy for remuneration and recompense that will be submitted for the approval at the next Shareholders' meeting of Unieuro.

The decision of the Board of Directors was taken after obtaining the favourable opinion of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee. The Company's Related Party Committee considered that the appointment as General Manager constitutes a related party transaction as Ms. Olivieri already holds the position of executive with strategic responsibility. However, the Committee considered that - not contemplating any compensation adjustment at the moment - the appointment constitutes an excluded transaction, in the light of its small amount pursuant to the Internal regulation for related party transactions.

It should be noted that any changes to the current remuneration received by Bruna Olivieri must comply with the remuneration policy that will be submitted to the shareholders at the next Shareholders' Meeting and will be subject to its approval.

As of today, Bruna Olivieri does not own any shares in the Company.

***

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 250), affiliated stores (about 260) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forl, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,000 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of Euro 2.4 billion in the fiscal year ended at 29 February 2020.

