UNIEURO S.P.A.: CHANGES IN THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

Forlì, 6 April 2021 - Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), the Italian leader in the retail market of consumer electronics and household appliances, has taken note of the acquisition of a stake of approximately 12% of the share capital by iliad Italia, through iliad Holding S.p.A. and iliad S.A., announced today through a press release.

The entry of a new and prestigious shareholder, who has declared his willingness to accompany the company in its long-term growth and with whom we already have a successful commercial partnership, is further evidence of the market's interest in Unieuro, generated by the quality of the work done and the prospects for future growth.

As a public company, Unieuro welcomes iliad Italia, confirming its determination to continue along the path of value creation to the benefit of all its shareholders.

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 270), affiliated stores (about 250) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,400 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of approximately Euro 2.7 billion in the fiscal year ended at 28 February 2021.

