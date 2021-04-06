Log in
UNIEURO S.P.A.

(UNIR)
Unieuro S.p.A.: Changes in the shareholding structure

04/06/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
Corporate Press Release

UNIEURO S.P.A.: CHANGES IN THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

Forlì, 6 April 2021 - Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), the Italian leader in the retail market of consumer electronics and household appliances, has taken note of the acquisition of a stake of approximately 12% of the share capital by iliad Italia, through iliad Holding S.p.A. and iliad S.A., announced today through a press release.

The entry of a new and prestigious shareholder, who has declared his willingness to accompany the company in its long-term growth and with whom we already have a successful commercial partnership, is further evidence of the market's interest in Unieuro, generated by the quality of the work done and the prospects for future growth.

As a public company, Unieuro welcomes iliad Italia, confirming its determination to continue along the path of value creation to the benefit of all its shareholders.

* * *

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 270), affiliated stores (about 250) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,400 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of approximately Euro 2.7 billion in the fiscal year ended at 28 February 2021.

Corporate website: www.unieurospa.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Corporate Media Relations

Andrea Moretti

iCorporate

Investor Relations & Corporate

Arturo Salerni

Communications Director

+39 335 1222631

+39 335 5301205

Sonia Hason

amoretti@unieuro.com

+39 331 8394343

investor.relations@unieuro.com

unieuro@icorporate.it

1

Disclaimer

Unieuro S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 20:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 628 M 3 119 M 3 119 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 132 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,88x
Yield 2021 9,20%
Capitalization 441 M 522 M 523 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 718
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart UNIEURO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Unieuro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIEURO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 21,00 €
Last Close Price 21,74 €
Spread / Highest target -3,40%
Spread / Average Target -3,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giancarlo Nicosanti Monterastelli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Italo Valenti Chief Financial Officer
Stefano Meloni Chairman
Luigi Fusco Chief Operating Officer
Marino Marin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIEURO S.P.A.57.99%521
BEST BUY CO., INC.18.24%29 503
JB HI-FI LIMITED8.21%4 485
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED62.37%4 336
PROG HOLDINGS, INC.-19.05%2 954
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION12.11%2 746
