Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Unieuro S.p.A.    UNIR   IT0005239881

UNIEURO S.P.A.

(UNIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unieuro S.p.A.: Conference Call sui risultati H1 2020/21 e pubblicazione del consensus - H1 2020/21 results conference call and consensus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 02:08am EST

Comunicato Stampa Corporate

UNIEURO S.P.A.: CONFERENCE CALL SUI RISULTATI DEL

1° SEMESTRE 2020/21

PUBBLICATO IL CONSENSUS DEGLI ANALISTI

Forlì, 9 novembre 2020 - Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), il leader nella distribuzione di elettronica di consumo ed elettrodomestici in Italia, rende noto che il management presenterà al mercato i risultati economico-finanziari del semestre chiuso al 31 agosto 2020 e fornirà un aggiornamento sulla situazione corrente alla luce dell'emergenza sanitaria nel corso di una conference call che si terrà a seguito della riunione del Consiglio di Amministrazione della Società, in data:

giovedì 12 novembre 2020, alle ore 18.00 CET

Per partecipare alla conference call sarà sufficiente comporre uno dei seguenti numeri:

Analisti e investitori:

Italia: +39 02 805 88 11

UK: + 44 121 281 8003

USA: +1 718 7058794

Giornalisti:

+39 02 8058827

La presentazione potrà essere scaricata dalla sezione Investor Relations / Risultati e Presentazioni del sito internet www.unieurospa.compoco prima dell'inizio della conference call.

Una registrazione della conference call, in italiano e in inglese, sarà scaricabile in formato mp3 al medesimo link, a partire dal secondo giorno successivo.

Al fine di facilitare l'attività degli operatori di mercato, Unieuro ha inoltre reso disponibile da oggi, sul sito www.unieurospa.com, nella sezione Investor Relations / Analisti e Consensus, la media aritmetica delle più recenti stime elaborate dagli analisti attivi sul titolo Unieuro, con riferimento alle principali metriche economico-patrimoniali di Unieuro S.p.A. (c.d. consensus), relativamente al primo semestre e all'intero esercizio 2020/21.

***

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro è il leader nella distribuzione di elettronica di consumo ed elettrodomestici in Italia, forte di un approccio omnicanale che integra negozi diretti (circa 250), punti vendita affiliati (circa 260) e piattaforma digitale unieuro.it. L'a zienda ha sede a Forlì, dispone di una piattaforma logistica centrale a Piacenza e conta su uno staff di circa 5.000 dipendenti. Quotata sul segmento STAR di Borsa Italiana dal 2017, Unieuro ha registrato ricavi per oltre 2,4 miliardi di Euro nell'esercizio chiuso al 29 febbraio 2020.

Sito web istituzionale: www.unieurospa.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro/

1

UNIEURO S.P.A.: 1H 2020/21 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

ANALYST CONSENSUS RELEASED

Forlì, 9 November 2020 - Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), the leading distributor of consumer electronics and household appliances in Italy, announces that Management will present the Company's results for the semester ended on 31 August 2020 and will give an update about current trading in light of the ongoing health emergency during a conference call to be held after the Board of Directors meeting, on:

Thursday, 12 November 2020 - 6:00 pm CET

To join the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Analysts and investors:

Italy: +39 02 805 88 11

UK: + 44 121 281 8003

USA: +1 718 7058794

Media:

+39 02 8058827

A slide presentation will be available for download from Unieuro's corporate website www.unieurospa.com, section Investors Relations / Results and Presentations, shortly before the start of the conference call.

A digital playback of the conference call, both in Italian and in English, will be available for download at the same link, starting from the second day following the event.

In order to ease the financial operators' activity, from today Unieuro made available on its corporate website www.unieurospa.com, section Investor Relations / Analysts and Consensus, the simple average of the most recent estimates by analysts covering the Unieuro share, referring to the main key financial performance indicators of Unieuro S.p.A. (the so called "analyst consensus"), for the first semester and for the fiscal year 2020/21.

***

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 250), affiliated stores (about 260) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,000 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of Euro

2.45 billion in the fiscal year ended at 29 February 2020. Corporate website: www.unieurospa.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro/

2

Contatti / Contacts:

Investor Relations

Corporate Media Relations

Andrea Moretti

iCorporate

Investor Relations & Corporate

Arturo Salerni

Communications Director

+39 335 1222631

+39 335 5301205

Sonia Hason

amoretti@unieuro.com

+39 331 8394343

investor.relations@unieuro.com

unieuro@icorporate.it

3

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Unieuro S.p.A. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 07:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNIEURO S.P.A.
02:08aUNIEURO S.P.A. : Conference Call sui risultati H1 2020/21 e pubblicazione del co..
PU
10/27UNIEURO S.P.A. : Resolutions of the Board of Directors of 27 October 2020
PU
09/17UNIEURO S.P.A. : H1 2020/21 preliminary results. Lockdown effect on revenues neu..
PU
08/05UNIEURO S P A : Stipulato l'atto di fusione di Carini Retail - Incorporation of ..
PU
07/10UNIEURO S.P.A. : Financial soundness and very encouraging results in the first q..
PU
06/12UNIEURO S.P.A. : Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/13UNIEURO S P A : Notice of Call Shareholders' Meeting 2020
PU
05/06UNIEURO S.P.A. : Once again record results in 2019/20 financial year - Profit al..
PU
04/27UNIEURO S.P.A. : Conference Call & Consensus FY 2019/20
PU
03/30UNIEURO S.P.A. : New measures in response to the Covid-19 crisis
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 475 M 2 944 M 2 944 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 55,0 M 65,3 M 65,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 216 M 257 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart UNIEURO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Unieuro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIEURO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,00 €
Last Close Price 10,80 €
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giancarlo Nicosanti Monterastelli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Meloni Chairman
Luigi Fusco Chief Operating Officer
Italo Valenti Chief Financial Officer
Marino Marin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIEURO S.P.A.-19.40%257
BEST BUY CO., INC40.16%31 852
JB HI-FI LIMITED29.41%4 070
AARON'S HOLDINGS COMPANY, INC.0.11%3 862
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED33.33%2 483
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-7.89%2 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group