Unieuro S.p.A.: Conference Call sui risultati H1 2020/21 e pubblicazione del consensus - H1 2020/21 results conference call and consensus

Comunicato Stampa Corporate
UNIEURO S.P.A.: CONFERENCE CALL SUI RISULTATI DEL
1° SEMESTRE 2020/21
PUBBLICATO IL CONSENSUS DEGLI ANALISTI
Forlì, 9 novembre 2020 - Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), il leader nella distribuzione di elettronica di consumo ed elettrodomestici in Italia, rende noto che il management presenterà al mercato i risultati economico-finanziari del semestre chiuso al 31 agosto 2020 e fornirà un aggiornamento sulla situazione corrente alla luce dell'emergenza sanitaria nel corso di una conference call che si terrà a seguito della riunione del Consiglio di Amministrazione della Società, in data:
giovedì 12 novembre 2020, alle ore 18.00 CET
Per partecipare alla conference call sarà sufficiente comporre uno dei seguenti numeri:
|
•
|
Analisti e investitori:
|
Italia: +39 02 805 88 11
|
|
|
UK: + 44 121 281 8003
|
|
|
USA: +1 718 7058794
|
•
|
Giornalisti:
|
+39 02 8058827
La presentazione potrà essere scaricata dalla sezione Investor Relations / Risultati e Presentazioni del sito internet www.unieurospa.compoco prima dell'inizio della conference call.
Una registrazione della conference call, in italiano e in inglese, sarà scaricabile in formato mp3 al medesimo link, a partire dal secondo giorno successivo.
Al fine di facilitare l'attività degli operatori di mercato, Unieuro ha inoltre reso disponibile da oggi, sul sito www.unieurospa.com, nella sezione Investor Relations / Analisti e Consensus, la media aritmetica delle più recenti stime elaborate dagli analisti attivi sul titolo Unieuro, con riferimento alle principali metriche economico-patrimoniali di Unieuro S.p.A. (c.d. consensus), relativamente al primo semestre e all'intero esercizio 2020/21.
***
Unieuro S.p.A.
Unieuro è il leader nella distribuzione di elettronica di consumo ed elettrodomestici in Italia, forte di un approccio omnicanale che integra negozi diretti (circa 250), punti vendita affiliati (circa 260) e piattaforma digitale unieuro.it. L'a zienda ha sede a Forlì, dispone di una piattaforma logistica centrale a Piacenza e conta su uno staff di circa 5.000 dipendenti. Quotata sul segmento STAR di Borsa Italiana dal 2017, Unieuro ha registrato ricavi per oltre 2,4 miliardi di Euro nell'esercizio chiuso al 29 febbraio 2020.
Sito web istituzionale: www.unieurospa.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro/
UNIEURO S.P.A.: 1H 2020/21 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
ANALYST CONSENSUS RELEASED
Forlì, 9 November 2020 - Unieuro S.p.A. (MTA: UNIR), the leading distributor of consumer electronics and household appliances in Italy, announces that Management will present the Company's results for the semester ended on 31 August 2020 and will give an update about current trading in light of the ongoing health emergency during a conference call to be held after the Board of Directors meeting, on:
Thursday, 12 November 2020 - 6:00 pm CET
To join the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:
|
•
|
Analysts and investors:
|
Italy: +39 02 805 88 11
|
|
|
UK: + 44 121 281 8003
|
|
|
USA: +1 718 7058794
|
•
|
Media:
|
+39 02 8058827
A slide presentation will be available for download from Unieuro's corporate website www.unieurospa.com, section Investors Relations / Results and Presentations, shortly before the start of the conference call.
A digital playback of the conference call, both in Italian and in English, will be available for download at the same link, starting from the second day following the event.
In order to ease the financial operators' activity, from today Unieuro made available on its corporate website www.unieurospa.com, section Investor Relations / Analysts and Consensus, the simple average of the most recent estimates by analysts covering the Unieuro share, referring to the main key financial performance indicators of Unieuro S.p.A. (the so called "analyst consensus"), for the first semester and for the fiscal year 2020/21.
***
Unieuro S.p.A.
Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 250), affiliated stores (about 260) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,000 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of Euro
2.45 billion in the fiscal year ended at 29 February 2020. Corporate website: www.unieurospa.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro/
2
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.