Unieuro S.p.A.

UNIEURO S.P.A.

(UNIR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unieuro S.p.A.: Deposito del verbale assembleare e dello Statuto sociale modificato - Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting and amended By-Laws

01/05/2021 | 06:06am EST
Comunicato Stampa Corporate

UNIEURO S.P.A.: AVVISO DI DEPOSITO DEL VERBALE ASSEMBLEARE E

DELLO STATUTO SOCIALE MODIFICATO

Forlì, 5 gennaio 2021 - Unieuro S.p.A. rende noto che il verbale dell'Assemblea Ordinaria e Straordinaria degli Azionisti del 17 dicembre 2020, con i relativi allegati, è messo a disposizione del pubblico in data odierna presso la sede legale, sul sito internet della Società (www.unieurospa.com, sezione Corporate Governance / Assemblee degli Azionisti / Assemblea dicembre 2020) e presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE accessibile dal sito www.emarketstorage.com.

L'avviso di deposito del verbale assembleare è stato pubblicato in data odierna sul quotidiano "Quotidiano Nazionale".

Unieuro rende altresì noto che il nuovo testo dello Statuto sociale contenente anche le modifiche approvate dall'Assemblea straordinaria degli Azionisti del 17 dicembre 2020 sarà reso disponibile nei termini e con le modalità previsti dalla normativa di legge e regolamentare vigente.

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro è il leader nella distribuzione di elettronica di consumo ed elettrodomestici in Italia, forte di un approccio omnicanale che integra negozi diretti (circa 250), punti vendita affiliati (circa 260) e piattaforma digitale unieuro.it. L'azienda ha sede a Forlì, dispone di una piattaforma logistica centrale a Piacenza e conta su uno staff di circa 5.000 dipendenti. Quotata sul segmento STAR di Borsa Italiana dal 2017, Unieuro ha registrato ricavi per oltre 2,4 miliardi di Euro nell'esercizio chiuso al 29 febbraio 2020.

Sito web istituzionale: www.unieurospa.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro

Contatti:

Investor Relations

Corporate Media Relations

Andrea Moretti

iCorporate

Investor Relations & Corporate

Arturo Salerni

Communications Director

+39 335 1222631

+39 335 5301205

Sonia Hason

amoretti@unieuro.com

+39 331 8394343

investor.relations@unieuro.com

unieuro@icorporate.it

UNIEURO S.P.A.: NOTICE OF MINUTES OF THE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND AMENDED COMPANY'S BY- LAWS

Forlì, 5 January 2021 - Unieuro S.p.A. hereby announces that the Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 17 December 2020, with related attachments, is available to the public today, at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.unieurospa.com, section Corporate Governance / Shareholders' meetings / December 2020 Shareholders' meeting) and through the mechanism for the central storage of regulated information "eMarket STORAGE" on www.emarketstorage.com.

The notice of filing of the meeting minutes was published today on "Quotidiano Nazionale".

Unieuro rende altresì noto che il nuovo testo dello Statuto sociale contenente anche le modifiche approvate dall'Assemblea straordinaria degli Azionisti del 17 dicembre 2020 sarà messo a disposizione del pubblico nei modi e nei tempi previsti dalla normativa vigente

Unieuro also informs that the new text of the Company's By-laws, also containing the amendments approved by the extraordinary Shareholders' meeting held on 17 December 2020, will be published according to the terms and modalities set forth by the applicable legislation and regulations.

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 250), affiliated stores (about 260) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,000 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of Euro 2.4 billion in the fiscal year ended at 29 February 2020.

Corporate website: www.unieurospa.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/unieuro

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Corporate Media Relations

Andrea Moretti

iCorporate

Investor Relations & Corporate

Arturo Salerni

Communications Director

+39 335 1222631

+39 335 5301205

Sonia Hason

amoretti@unieuro.com

+39 331 8394343

investor.relations@unieuro.com

unieuro@icorporate.it

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Unieuro S.p.A. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 11:05:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
