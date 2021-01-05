Unieuro S.p.A.: Deposito del verbale assembleare e dello Statuto sociale modificato - Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting and amended By-Laws

UNIEURO S.P.A.: NOTICE OF MINUTES OF THE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND AMENDED COMPANY'S BY- LAWS

Forlì, 5 January 2021 - Unieuro S.p.A. hereby announces that the Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 17 December 2020, with related attachments, is available to the public today, at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.unieurospa.com, section Corporate Governance / Shareholders' meetings / December 2020 Shareholders' meeting) and through the mechanism for the central storage of regulated information "eMarket STORAGE" on www.emarketstorage.com.

The notice of filing of the meeting minutes was published today on "Quotidiano Nazionale".

Unieuro rende altresì noto che il nuovo testo dello Statuto sociale contenente anche le modifiche approvate dall'Assemblea straordinaria degli Azionisti del 17 dicembre 2020 sarà messo a disposizione del pubblico nei modi e nei tempi previsti dalla normativa vigente

Unieuro also informs that the new text of the Company's By-laws, also containing the amendments approved by the extraordinary Shareholders' meeting held on 17 December 2020, will be published according to the terms and modalities set forth by the applicable legislation and regulations.

Unieuro S.p.A.

Unieuro is the Italian leader in the distribution of consumer electronics and household appliances, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates directly operated stores (about 250), affiliated stores (about 260) and the unieuro.it digital platform. The company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics hub in Piacenza and has a staff of about 5,000 employees. Listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2017, Unieuro reported revenues of Euro 2.4 billion in the fiscal year ended at 29 February 2020.

